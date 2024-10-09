Perkie’s Observations: Lucky Loses Control When He Can’t Save Lulu on General Hospital

Jonathan Jackson

On today’s General Hospital recap:

Liz tells Lucky he must have picked up a parasite over the years and his liver is not safe to donate to Lulu. Lucky can't believe it and tells her to run the tests again, but Liz says Lulu is too compromised.

Alexis asks Sam if the gun has been found yet, but Sam says neither she nor the police have found it. Alexis says she only got rid of it because she thought Kristina was going to hurt herself. Sam says Molly wants to save her mother, but Alexis worries about Kristina and how she has to keep quiet.

Lucas updates Carly on his run in with Wiley and how things turned out as they should. Felicia interrupts for a quick reunion with Lucas. He tells Carly that Brad is back at the hospital, but says they already have closure.

A PI acquaintance of Felicia's stops her to ask about the guy with Carly, thinking she's stepping out on Sonny. Felicia tells her Lucas is Carly's brother and asks if the woman is working on a case involving Carly. She denies it.

The PI eavesdrops as Holly runs into Carly and asks if she can facilitate a meeting with Sonny. Carly tells her to go to Pozzullo's to find him.

Mac is upset Holly is back and will mess with Robert's life. Felicia mentions she told Holly to reach out to Robert. Mac's upset because Holly always breaks Robert's heart.

Holly meets with Robert, who asks why she messed with Sidwell. Holly reminds him she saved Lucky, Jason and Anna and got nothing from it. He asks how long she's staying this time but Mac storms in and tells Holly to leave. Robert yells at Mac, says he hates what Holly does to him. Robert swears he's happy with Diane.

Brennan drags Jason and Anna in for a debriefing of the events at Sidwell’s compound. Anna thanks Brennan for saving them with the drone strike. Brennan dismisses Jason then asks why Anna didn't eliminate Sidwell. Anna says her mission was to get Lucky back and bring him home. Brennan asks what's going on between her and Jason. Anna claims they were partners and is tired of the WSB messing with Jason, like they have so many people.

Martin tells Alexis he hired a PI to follow Carly to blow up Sonny's alibi. He says he's trying to undermine the Feds case against her, so they reopen the investigation. Martin promises Kristina will be fine but Alexis doesn't know how targeting Carly will help.

Martin says Carly is lying to protect Sonny and he's going to blow up the alibi. Martin doesn't believe they're back together and mentions someone seeing Carly leave Sonny at the restaurant and that he had dinner with a different woman.

Alexis figures Martin discredits Sonny's alibi then it makes him a person of interest which crumbles the case against her. Martin tells Alexis to sit on Kristina and stop her from messing with his plan. Alexis agrees so long as Kristina doesn't get involved.

Lucas finds Liz crying in the break room and the two share a hug. She's upset Lucky was so devastated to hear he couldn't help Lulu. She thinks Lucky will blame himself, which won't be good.

Lucky sits with Lulu and tells her to hang on a little longer until they can find a donor. Rocco arrives, having overheard and wonders why Lucky isn't the donor who'll save his mother. Dante shows up, thrilled to see Lucky, who tells them that he can't be Lulu's donor. Rocco gets upset and storms off so Dante chases after him.

Rocco is upset Lucky can't save his mother. Sam joins them and is sorry to hear the news. Dante apologizes for leading Rocco to believe Lucky was the only option. He and Sam promise they'll find another donor.

Lucky heads to Bobbie's and kicks everyone out and destroys the place.

Anna heads to the warehouse to see Jason and says they need to talk about the kiss.

