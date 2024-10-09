Hoda Kotb Reflects on Today Exit to Focus on Daughters

Hoda Kotb Steven Bergman / AFF-USA.COM

Exiting Today anchor Hoda Kotb is continuing to discuss the reasons behind her decision to depart the morning program. In this week's People cover story, the daytime TV veteran explained how a desire to be around more for her daughters informed her choice.

In 2023, Kotb's 5-year-old, Hope, dealt with a medical crisis (about which Kotb declined to go into great detail, in order to maintain her family's privacy). And now the youngster is thankfully doing better, and she and big sis Hailey are enjoying life in the suburbs. Kotb mused:

We're in a place where Hope is thriving. She is improving, we're watching her, and I think that as time goes on, we'll have a better handle on it, but we're already seeing great differences. We have really excellent care, I have people who are helping us out. I feel like she is finding steady footing.

Since first becoming a mother, Kotb admitted she has struggled to find a balance between parenthood and her demanding job. Now, she's able to take a step back. She said:

I've had yearnings, and you know when something's pulling you? It's like you either go toward it or you shove it down and say, ‘Nope, this is the way. I'm going to stay here because it's safe.’ It does make more sense to stay at NBC. I'm financially secure and I would have job security. I mean, why would you ever not do that? But I've been watching my kids and I was thinking to myself, I wonder what I'm missing?

When telling Hope and Hailey she was going to be around to take them to school more often, Kotb got an adorable response from the children. She recalled: