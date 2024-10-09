Scott Reeves Returns to General Hospital

AFF/TA/Steven Bergman

Veteran actor Scott Reeves is heading back to General Hospital. Later this month, according to TV Insider, he will reprise the role of Dr. Steven Lars Webber, the son of Heather Webber (Alley Mills) and Dr. Jeff Webber (William R. Moses) and the big brother of Nurse Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst). Reeves played the role from 2009-2013. His character was carted off to prison when Steven killed a patient in a coma to save a child.

What's it like working with Mills? Reeves previously worked with Robin Mattson when she played Heather. He stated about his new onscreen mom:

It was great to meet and work with Alley Mills. She is so hilarious and plays that role to the hilt.

What brings Reeves back? So far, GH and the actor are keeping quiet, but Reeves explained he is open to returning, stating:

I told Frank [Valentini, executive producer], ‘I forgot how much I loved it.’ I’ve been doing other things, but this was like putting on a really, really comfortable pair of jeans. It was so comforting to get to work with everybody again and fall back into the lives of those characters. I would be totally open to coming back because I think there’s so much potential with Steven. Anytime they want me back, I’m there.

Viewers can expect him to return onscreen on Oct. 24.