Scott Reeves Returns to General Hospital
Veteran actor Scott Reeves is heading back to General Hospital. Later this month, according to TV Insider, he will reprise the role of Dr. Steven Lars Webber, the son of Heather Webber (Alley Mills) and Dr. Jeff Webber (William R. Moses) and the big brother of Nurse Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst). Reeves played the role from 2009-2013. His character was carted off to prison when Steven killed a patient in a coma to save a child.
What's it like working with Mills? Reeves previously worked with Robin Mattson when she played Heather. He stated about his new onscreen mom:
What brings Reeves back? So far, GH and the actor are keeping quiet, but Reeves explained he is open to returning, stating:
Viewers can expect him to return onscreen on Oct. 24.