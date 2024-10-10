B&B Grad Darin Brooks to Star in Sports Comedy The Roaring Game

Brooks will get a chance to flex his comedic chops in the flick

Darin Brooks HutchinsPhoto.com

The Bold and the Beautiful alum Darin Brooks (ex-Wyatt Spencer) is headed to the big screen. Deadline reports that Brooks has been cast in the sports comedy The Roaring Game, hailing from producer Chad A. Verdi and Verdi Productions.

What's the film about? The Tom DeNucci-penned script focuses on high-school custodian Rickey, whose life is upended when his lady love, Kelley, departs to play hockey for the US in the World Games. In an effort to woo her and have her be a part of his life again, Rickey puts together an unlikely curling team, using his custodial talents to try to win big at the games. Filming recently concluded.

Verdi commented:

We have assembled an elite team of comedic all-stars to bring this project to life. We are thrilled for audiences to see Rickey and the gang compete for the gold in the World Games next winter.

Alongside Brooks, the movie will star One Tree Hill alums Antwon Tanner and Paul Johansson, as well as Eddie Kaye Thomas, Fivel Stewart, Justin Chatwin, Jonathan Stoddard, Brett Azar, John Fiore, Eric Lutes, and Rob Goon.

Also directed by DeNucci, The Roaring Game is produced by Verdi, Michelle Verdi, Chad Verdi, Jr., Paul Luba, and Anthony Gudas, with Sera Verdi serving as executive producer and Ed Brady serving as associate producer.

DeNucci chimed in: