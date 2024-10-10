DAYS' Lauren Koslow Opens up About Emotional Reconnection With Son
Kate Roberts Brady (Lauren Koslow) will do just about anything for her kids, whether they're ones she raised or ones she discovered later in life, on Days of Our Lives. Kate reconnected with two kids she thought were dead, daughter Billie and son Austin, and then came across the "Gemini Twins," Rex and Cassie, whom she didn't know were hers at first; she raised Lucas, but then Philip was temporarily taken from her. In real life, though, Koslow also reconnected with a long-lost child, which proved very moving for her.
The actress explained to Woman's World that she raised three children with her husband, but she was separated from her first son, later named Josh, when he was an infant. She said:
Eventually, Koslow reconnected with Josh via Ancestry.com, and the two are in regular contact. Looking back on putting her son up for adoption, she recalled:
She noted that she can channel such emotions on screen, saying: