DAYS' Lauren Koslow Opens up About Emotional Reconnection With Son

The actress shares how her own pain drove her acting and how she reconnected with her firstborn

Lauren Koslow Chris Haston for NBC

Kate Roberts Brady (Lauren Koslow) will do just about anything for her kids, whether they're ones she raised or ones she discovered later in life, on Days of Our Lives. Kate reconnected with two kids she thought were dead, daughter Billie and son Austin, and then came across the "Gemini Twins," Rex and Cassie, whom she didn't know were hers at first; she raised Lucas, but then Philip was temporarily taken from her. In real life, though, Koslow also reconnected with a long-lost child, which proved very moving for her.

The actress explained to Woman's World that she raised three children with her husband, but she was separated from her first son, later named Josh, when he was an infant. She said:

I remember one of our producers saying, ‘Oh, you do such a good job as a mother. Kate should have more children.’ My children [Millikate and Zachariah] were 2 and 5 at the time, and I played it off, but deep down, there was all that pain and it was always there, so it was immediately available to me as an actress. I used it all the time… but it was painful.

Eventually, Koslow reconnected with Josh via Ancestry.com, and the two are in regular contact. Looking back on putting her son up for adoption, she recalled:

At 16, adoption was the choice my parents made and it was a secret I lived with my entire life, so it was important for me to share it first with my family and then with everyone. It really is a coming out story, and you feel different afterward. There’s this hole in your heart that gets filled with the fact that you can talk about it.

She noted that she can channel such emotions on screen, saying: