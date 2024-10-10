DAYS' Paul Telfer Talks Sarah Curbing Xander's Impulses and Lying For Her Hubby
The actor discusses the maturation of "Xarah"
Days of Our Lives' Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) and Xander (Paul Telfer) have shown lots of growth in their relationship. For exampe, rather than bolt once she discovers Xander's latest machinations (AKA nearly shooting Brady, played by Eric Martsolf), the doctor is now taking her spouse for the man he is. Telfer spoke to Soap Opera Digest about the progression of "Xarah."
Telfer revealed:
As it turns out, Sarah's got a bit of a duplicitous side herself, fingering Brady as the hit-and-run driver who mowed her down when it actually wasn't him behind the wheel. Telfer mused:
Telfer added:
