DAYS' Paul Telfer Talks Sarah Curbing Xander's Impulses and Lying For Her Hubby

Paul Telfer, Lindsey Godfrey

Days of Our Lives' Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) and Xander (Paul Telfer) have shown lots of growth in their relationship. For exampe, rather than bolt once she discovers Xander's latest machinations (AKA nearly shooting Brady, played by Eric Martsolf), the doctor is now taking her spouse for the man he is. Telfer spoke to Soap Opera Digest about the progression of "Xarah."

Telfer revealed:

I will say they still stay pretty solid through this. The fact that Sarah finds a way to thwart Xander, but also wants to stay with him… This isn’t a deal-breaker. This isn’t like, ‘By the way, I stopped you from going to prison and I saved Brady’s life, but we’re getting a divorce because you’re a psycho.’ Sarah’s like, ‘No. I understand why he’s being the way he is, I love him the way he is, and I need him the way he is, but I can’t let him do this.’

As it turns out, Sarah's got a bit of a duplicitous side herself, fingering Brady as the hit-and-run driver who mowed her down when it actually wasn't him behind the wheel. Telfer mused:

What’s kind of exciting for Xander is to see this little bit of darkness in Sarah, when she admits to him that she lied about remembering. It’s not really a big lie, because everybody thinks Brady did it. Even Brady thinks he did it. So for Sarah to just confirm it feels like a white lie, but it’s still pretty big for her to do. The only really big lies we’ve seen from Sarah relate to children, in the past with Rachel and then keeping Victoria from Xander. Really that’s the only nefarious thing she’s done.

Telfer added: