Perkie’s Observations: Felicia Warns Carly Someone Is Tracking Her Every Move on General Hospital

Kristina Wagner

On today’s General Hospital recap:

Anna tells Jason the kiss was an isolated incident and will never happen again, which Jason understands. Anna warns him Jack wants to recruit him, but Jason says it won't happen.

Josslyn finds Lucky after he trashes Bobbie's and tears a strip off of him. She says he's destroying Bobbie's legacy, and Jason and Anna risked their lives to save him. Lucky storms off and Dex and his partner arrive, having gotten a call from worried neighbors. Josslyn sticks up for Lucky saying she's not pressing charges, and it was a family conflict.

Kristina pays Alexis a visit because it's her fault her mother is there. Alexis promises her lawyer has a strategy to get her out and not to interfere.

Natalia stops by to see Sonny with Deception business but he's too busy flirting with her. Natalia says his business makes him a complicated man, but Sonny says wherever they go from here is up to her. When Kristina arrives, she and Natalia make small talk about Blaze and how well she's doing.

Kristina tells Sonny she's worried about Alexis and says she's going to come forward, which she thinks will help get Alexis out. Sonny brings up the gun, but Kristina says she needs to take accountability.

Sonny says Alexis' trial is in three weeks, which upsets Kristina even more. Sonny says he doesn't want to have to clean up Kristina's mess and they're going to fix it. Sonny blames Cates and Kristina agrees it's Cates and Ava's fault.

The PI spots Carly entering Brennan's room. Carly thanks Jack for helping get everyone out of Africa and wants to repay him. Jack says she doesn't owe him anything. The PI knocks on the door and Brennan dismisses her as Felicia calls Carly and warns her.

Carly tells Jack she can't be having champagne with him right now. Brennan drags the woman away, allowing Carly to leave the room unseen. Carly meets Felicia who tells her about the PI and how she's tailing her. Carly thanks her but Felicia also warns her about Brennan and tells her to figure out why she's being tailed by a PI.

Lucky heads to Jason and tells him that he's leaving for Africa tonight and asks for money and a passport. Jason doesn't understand why he's not waiting for Laura's return and says Liz and Aiden need a proper goodbye.

Lucky says he thought saving Lulu would be his salvation, but he's let everyone down. Jason says his family doesn't deserve this as his exit then gives him an envelope with ten thousand dollars.

Molly tells Anna she wants her to reopen the investigation to focus on Sonny, since there is no doubt he killed Cates.

Anna tells her its inappropriate and the evidence points to Alexis. She says the FBI are in charge of the investigation and Sonny has an alibi. Molly brings up Claudia and how Carly was Sonny's alibi for that as well. She says Cates provoked Sonny with Kristina and there must be evidence against him.

Molly claims to want justice but Anna thinks it has to do with the loss of her baby. Molly wants Anna to show a pattern of violence with Sonny and accuses Anna of being all talk.

Dex returns to the diner and Josslyn tells him it was Lucky who clearly got bad news about Lulu. Molly shows up, complaining of a bad day.

Sonny summons Jason and tells him Kristina will lose it to protect Alexis from the trial. Sonny says if they don't find the gun, he'll have to take the fall. Jason says the police are going to have to find the gun Alexis tossed over the bridge.

Kristina heads to the station to talk to Anna about the night Cates was killed. ‘

Lucky heads to the chapel to pray for Lulu and asks for guidance as Laura arrives.

