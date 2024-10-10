WATCH: The View Co-Hosts Fire Back at Trump After He Slams Harris Interview (VIDEO)

Donald Trump had a few choice comments for The View's co-hosts after their interview with Vice President Kamala Harris Tuesday. Among other remarks, the former President dubbed Sunny Hostin "dumb" and called moderator Whoopi Goldberg's work as a comedian, when she performed a stand-up set at a casino he owned, "filthy."

In response, Goldberg spoke directly to the camera, addressing Trump. She shared:

I was filthy. And I stand on that fact. I have always been filthy. And you knew that when you hired me. A headliner, babe, at your casino, which I might have continued to play, had you not run it into the ground. Listen, how dumb are you?... You hired me four times, and you didn’t know what you were getting? How dumb are you?

Hostin was as cool as a cucumber when it came time for her to say her piece. She spoke directly to Trump, too, stating:

I want to thank you for personally telling so many lies and committing so many alleged crimes and providing us with material on a daily basis. You help us do our jobs, and I’m so appreciative. Because of people like you, a former prosecutor and legal expert can become a fixture on a show like this, and again, I’m so grateful.

I admit, I may not have spent as much time in a courtroom as you have. I was also recognized with a special achievement award by the Department of Justice. You remember the Department of Justice, right? It’s the agency that’s been pursuing you for decades. And like Madame Vice President Kamala Harris, I’ve had a history of prosecuting sex offenders, so thank you for keeping people like us in business. And as for dumb questions, you’re always welcome to come here and answer some if sitting so close to a prosecutor won’t make you nervous. I’ll even give you a free View mug, not to be confused, though, with a mugshot.

Watch the ladies respond to Trump's words below.