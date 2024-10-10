Skip to main content

WATCH: The View Co-Hosts Fire Back at Trump After He Slams Harris Interview (VIDEO)

The ladies spoke out after Trump slammed them and their interview with VP Harris
Sunny Hostin

Donald Trump had a few choice comments for The View's co-hosts after their interview with Vice President Kamala Harris Tuesday. Among other remarks, the former President dubbed Sunny Hostin "dumb" and called moderator Whoopi Goldberg's work as a comedian, when she performed a stand-up set at a casino he owned, "filthy."

In response, Goldberg spoke directly to the camera, addressing Trump. She shared:

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Hostin was as cool as a cucumber when it came time for her to say her piece. She spoke directly to Trump, too, stating:

Watch the ladies respond to Trump's words below.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

the View
Talk Shows

The View Co-Hosts Weigh in on Janet Jackson's Remarks on Kamala Harris

By Daytime Confidential StaffComment
Whoopi Goldberg
Talk Shows

The View Bleeps Whoopi Goldberg Talking About "Unhinged" Donald Trump

By Daytime Confidential StaffComment
The View
Talk Shows

WATCH: The View Co-Hosts React to Trump Guilty Verdict (VIDEO)

By Daytime Confidential StaffComment
The View, Whoopi Goldberg
Talk Shows

WATCH: The View Co-Hosts Weigh in on Donald Trump's Presidential Election Win (VIDEO)

By Daytime Confidential StaffComment