WATCH: The View Co-Hosts Fire Back at Trump After He Slams Harris Interview (VIDEO)
The ladies spoke out after Trump slammed them and their interview with VP Harris
Donald Trump had a few choice comments for The View's co-hosts after their interview with Vice President Kamala Harris Tuesday. Among other remarks, the former President dubbed Sunny Hostin "dumb" and called moderator Whoopi Goldberg's work as a comedian, when she performed a stand-up set at a casino he owned, "filthy."
In response, Goldberg spoke directly to the camera, addressing Trump. She shared:
Scroll to Continue
Recommended Articles
Hostin was as cool as a cucumber when it came time for her to say her piece. She spoke directly to Trump, too, stating:
Watch the ladies respond to Trump's words below.