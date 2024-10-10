Skip to main content

Y&R's Christel Khalil Ties The Knot in Italy

The Daytime Emmy winner gets her own happily-ever-after!
Christel Khalil

Christel Khalil

Congratulations are in order for Christel Khalil (Lily WintersThe Young and the Restless). The actress wed Sam Restagno in Puglia, Italy recently, Soap Opera Digest confirms. 

Makeup artist Elio Vittore posted a stunning, behind-the-scenes glimpse of Khalil's glam look on Instagram:

Khalil and Restagno welcomed a son earlier in 2024. She also has a son, Caden, from a previous marriage.

