The Young and the Restless Recap: Ghost Cameron Warns Sharon She’s in Big Trouble

Sharon Case, Linden Ashby

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Sharon and Faith are chatting on their sofa about her upcoming meet up with Nicholas. Sharon shows Faith a pair of fancy earrings Nicholas gave her years ago. She thinks her mother looks beautiful but wonders why she’s all dressed up to see her dad. Faith thinks Sharon is all gussied up because of Heather’s death. Sharon questions her daughter and she says her mother told her how Heather’s death made her believe they should treasure every moment. Sharon agrees saying she wants to wear her fancy duds and Faith runs off to find a matching bracelet.

Ghost Cameron arrives and asks if she thinks Nicholas knows how much their evening means to her. A giddy Sharon says the earrings will tell him all he needs to know. Ghost Cameron has no patience and says they have bigger fish to fry. Sharon says there is no “we” as he abandoned her the night before. She can handle everything on her own. Ghost Cameron reminds Sharon no one has been arrested for Heather’s death. He thinks it will either be Sharon or Daniel.

Chance arrives to see Daniel with an update on Heather’s case. Something surprising happened when they tried to trace Heather’s phone…

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: A Desperate Sharon Makes a Move to Save Her Skin

