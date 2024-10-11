The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Liam Asks Hope If She Would Consider Trying Again

Scott Clifton

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Liam and Hope are having are recounting their relationship in the Forrester offices. Liam asks if she ever thinks about how their lives would be different had they stayed together. Hope says she she has but so many things happened since then. Liam says remembers how they’ve survived so many obstacles, including thinking their daughter was dead (Ahem, Thomas, ahem), and still they stayed together. How could they possibly have let their relationship go? Hope basically tells him to cut the crap and get to the point. Liam bows his head and asks if Hope would ever consider trying again (Liam’s head must be tired from how many different directions it turns every other minute).

