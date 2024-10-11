Skip to main content

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Liam Asks Hope If She Would Consider Trying Again

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap for October 10, 2024
Scott Clifton

Scott Clifton

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Liam and Hope are having are recounting their relationship in the Forrester offices. Liam asks if she ever thinks about how their lives would be different had they stayed together. Hope says she she has but so many things happened since then. Liam says remembers how they’ve survived so many obstacles, including thinking their daughter was dead (Ahem, Thomas, ahem), and still they stayed together. How could they possibly have let their relationship go? Hope basically tells him to cut the crap and get to the point. Liam bows his head and asks if Hope would ever consider trying again (Liam’s head must be tired from how many different directions it turns every other minute).

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Carter Charms Beth and Makes Eyes at Hope

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

IMG_0355
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Recap: Hope Asks Liam to Give Their Marriage Another Try

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_0125
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Recap: Liam Asks Hope to Take Responsibility For Her Own Actions

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_3324
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Recap: Brooke Asks Hope If She Has Regrets

By Joshua BaldwinComment
Hope Logan, The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Recap: Hope Implores Liam to Keep The Faith . . . Again (WATCH)

By Joshua BaldwinComment