Days of Our Lives Recap: Clyde Orders Mark to Kill Chad

Statesville: Mark arrives to visit Clyde who says “Abigail” had better seal the deal with Chad soon or their mama is dead. Mark promises everything is moving forward. Clyde is not impressed. Mark says Chad is not the issue. Everyone in Salem continues to question his sister at every turn. That being said, she’s come up with the perfect plan.

Mark tells him all about Paris and how his sister is feeling badly about fooling Chad and his adorable children. Clyde thinks she’s getting too much into her role and reminds Mark his sister is no saint (I’m intrigued). She needs to get herself together so they can save their sweet mama. Mark says soon she will be Mrs. Chad DiMera. Clyde says he would rather her be the widow DiMera.

Mark is confused thinking Chad’s death would raise suspicions. He also wonders how his death would help Clyde who will continue to be incarcerated. Clyde says he should be out soon as “Abigail’s” resurrection means his murder conviction will be overturned. Further, his lawyer has found enough procedural screw ups to get the entire drug ring case thrown out.

Mark wonders how Clyde plans to do away with Chad. Clyde looks directly at him and indicates Mark will do the job.

Paris: Chad and “Abigail” arrive, and she thinks their trip is going to change everything. She picks up a piece of art and lies, saying it sparked a memory. Chad goes into how she bought it at a street fair during their last stint in town.

Chad pours some wine and “Abigail” gets all flirty asking to be told stories about their time living in Paris. They chat a bit about recreating the video for TLC’s “Waterfalls” for the kids and how he took a tumble (nice reference, especially since T-Boz played Sheila, I miss her). “Abigail” remarks on what a good husband and father Chad was/is and how happy they seemed to have been (These two have such solid chemistry).

Chad continues recounting their time in Paris and mentions Austin showing up and trying to rekindle their past romance. “Abigail” is relieved to learn “she” didn’t succumb to Austin’s charms. Just then, she pauses and says she’s starting to remember. “Abigail” says she’s not remembering specific events but feelings and sensations. They embrace and she says she also remembers him and how much she loves him. With that, they passionately kiss. Before they can get all nekkid, “Abigail” stops and says she can’t go forward.

Horton House: Maggie and Julie are chatting about Chad and “Abigail.” Julie wants to swap topics, and they decide to enjoy some lemon bars and have a catch up.

Julie relays how meeting “Abigail” was so strange as she doesn’t look, sound nor act the same as she did. They switch topics when Julie asks about Sarah. Maggie says she’s struggling to adapt and is doing her best to be supportive. Julie reminds her that she’s perfect to help her as she’s had several stints with being injured and even paralyzed. Maggie isn’t so certain Sarah will have the same positive results.

They chat a bit about Sarah’s support system and Maggie mentions Xander. Julie is none too thrilled but knows Maggie is fond of him. Maggie says she was concerned with Xander focusing too much on revenge but thinks the danger has passed now that Brady has been arrested. Julie says the whole situation is very curious and Maggie wonders if she’s accusing Sarah of lying. Julie thinks anyone who had been run down would be highly motivated to “remember” who did it. Maggie doesn’t think Sarah would lie.

Julie can’t rejoice in “justice” as she thinks Brady is a good person with a disease, as Maggie well knows (shade). Maggie agrees but says he needs to be punished for his choices so Sarah and Xander can move forward.

Kiriakis Mansion: EJ refuses to accept Sarah recanting her statement. Sarah says she made a mistake, and he needs to release Brady. EJ doesn’t understand why they’re suddenly changing their story. Either she was lying before or is lying now. Sarah says she didn’t lie but rather misremembered. EJ isn’t on board and says he will continue to use her original statement to convict Brady. Further, if Sarah retracts her statement, he will have her arrested and charged with perjury.

Sarah begs EJ to release Brady as she made a mistake. EJ says there’s a deal on the table for Brady to serve ten years. If she retracts her statement, he’ll make sure she serves that sentence (I’m certain that’s not how any of this works). With that, EJ exits.

Xander is furious and they both wonder how they’re going to procure the serum. Sarah offers to go with him but Xander storms off determined to solve everything on his own.

Short Bar: Eric sits back and watches Fiona whilst he remembers overhearing her conversation the Sarah. He approaches her table and introduces himself as Brady’s brother. He asks to sit and pose a few questions. Fiona doesn’t have much to say about Brady since he ran Sarah down. Eric sits and asks for more details about the accident as she was with Brady that evening.

Eric pushes and Fiona says they did meet up that night, but she was planning on ending things. However, when she arrived, Brady was completely blitzed. Afterwards, he left alone and ran down Sarah. Eric says the waiter remembers the duo left together. Fiona corrects herself saying Brady left but she went after him to call a cab. Brady insisted on driving himself and she let him go. She regrets not having pressed the issue further. Eric inquires how she got home, and Fiona says she took a cab (bad move) and then got a call later that evening from Xander telling her of the accident. She asks if they can be done with the third degree and Eric asks if she was drinking that night.

Fiona says she doesn’t drink ever as she’s a recovering alcoholic. She hasn’t had a drink in years (except at every bar in Salem). Eric says he’s asking because he’s trying to help his brother. With that, he thanks her for her time and exits.

Endings

Xander storms into the DiMera living room demanding to speak with Kristen.

Eric arrives to see Sarah. She apologizes for not coming to him after coming forward. Eric asks if her if Brady is innocent and if she’s covering for Fiona.

Fiona downs a martini and hopes Eric bought her lies.

Maggie and Julie embrace and they say they’re praying for one another’s families. Julie can’t believe everyone’s misery comes back to Clyde Weston. They celebrate the fact he’s in supermax and can’t hurt anyone else.

Mark refuses Clyde’s request to kill Chad. Clyde says either Chad dies, or his mama does.

“Abigail” tells Chad she has to be honest with him (and flashes back to a previous conversation with her brother). She pulls herself together and says they shouldn’t be intimate quite yet. “Abigail” thinks they should get married first.

