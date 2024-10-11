Daytime Newcomer Laneya Grace Talks Joining The Bold and The Beautiful

Laneya Grace YouTube

The Bold and the Beautiful newbie Laneya Grace is set to debut soon in the role of Electra Forrester. The model/actress spoke to TVInsider about her character, settling in to B&B, and working with her new co-stars.

RELATED: Ivy Forrester Returns to The Bold and The Beautiful With Her Niece

Grace said of Electra:

She knows what she wants and she wants to take it and I love her. She’s maybe got a little bit of a path that we might find out about later. But she’s definitely very, very excited to be in Los Angeles with her Aunt Ivy [Ashleigh Brewer] and doing what she loves.

Grace understands the importance of being a Forrester on the LA-set soap. She mused:

It’s just an incredible legacy to be a part of. I didn’t even realize I would get to be a part of when I was first auditioning, and they gave me my name and it said Forrester, and I was like, ‘Oh, my goodness. Are you serious?’ So, I definitely felt a little bit of pressure before I started, but as the days went on, I felt more comfortable. John McCook who plays Eric, Jacqueline [MacInnes Wood] who plays Steffy and Thorsten [Kaye, Ridge Forrester] are all so sweet.

She also has bonded with scene partner Crew Morrow (Will), saying: