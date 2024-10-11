Skip to main content

Daytime Newcomer Laneya Grace Talks Joining The Bold and The Beautiful

She discusses her character Electra and her new Los Angeles family
Laneya Grace, The Bold and the Beautiful

Laneya Grace

The Bold and the Beautiful newbie Laneya Grace is set to debut soon in the role of Electra Forrester. The model/actress spoke to TVInsider about her character, settling in to B&B, and working with her new co-stars.

RELATED: Ivy Forrester Returns to The Bold and The Beautiful With Her Niece

Grace said of Electra:

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Grace understands the importance of being a Forrester on the LA-set soap. She mused:

She also has bonded with scene partner Crew Morrow (Will), saying:

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

IMG_0061
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Carter Shocks the Forrester Board When He Presents His Vision for the Company

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_0508
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Carter’s Next Move Blindsides The Forrester Family

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_0662
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Bill Lays Down the Law With Luna

By Joshua BaldwinComment
Crew Morrow
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Will and Katie go to War Over Electra’s Dismissal

By Joshua BaldwinComment