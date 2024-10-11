Perkie’s Observations: Laura Asks Lucky to Stay in Town if Lulu Goes on to Glory on General Hospital

Genie Francis, Johnathan Jackson

On today’s General Hospital recap:

Laura and Lucky hug and she's grateful he's home so he can save Lulu. Lucky explains why he can't donate and how he can't save his sister. Lucky complains about being away all these years and Laura reassures him that he needed to live his life.

Laura proclaims how Lucky is like his father and how self-sufficient he's always been. Lucky says he wishes he'd been here. Laura asks Lucky to stay with her if the worst happens to Lulu.

Anna asks Kristina if she wants a lawyer but she refuses. Anna asks about Kristina's whereabouts that day. Kristina tells her about visiting the grave and is about to tell her she took Alexis' car to the Quartermaine mansion when Michael storms in and drags her out.

Kristina is worried about Alexis ending up in prison for Sonny's crime, but Michael warns her to keep her mouth shut. Kristina agrees to keep quiet for now but won't let Alexis go to prison.

Liz checks in on Dante who is upset he promised Rocco that Lucky would save Lulu but can't. Liz promises they'll use all their resources to find a donor and miracles happen.

Dante tells Olivia that Lucky is not a viable candidate. Olivia makes a call to Nina asking her to use all her contacts to help Lulu. She tells Dante the entire old neighborhood has been told to get tested.

Martin shows Alexis a photo of Carly at Brennan's door and tells her about hiring the PI to tail her. Martin believes it will be enough to reopen the case and let her go. Alexis agrees to let him show the photo to the police.

Diane tells Jason he needs to convince Sonny to confess in order to get Alexis out of trouble. Jason says Sonny has already decided to turn himself in which puts Carly in danger. Jason is upset he didn't kill Cates himself and wants Diane to stall until the gun is found. Jason doesn't think Carly should pay for what happened to Cates.

Carly tells Sonny about being followed by the PI and thinks Martin is behind it. Sonny says he's afraid for Kristina and is going to confess. Carly points out she'll go down as well as him. Sonny says he has a plane on standby so she and Donna can head to a country with no extradition. Carly tells Sonny to talk to Dante and to get his affairs in order.

Sonny tells Jason he's going to confess to Cates’ murder and everything the Feds want. He says he'll give them everything in exchange for only him paying for Cates’ death.

Someone calls in a bomb threat to the station, but when the bomb squad checks the package, they find no sign of explosives. Anna and Chase open the package to find the gun Alexis threw over the bridge.

