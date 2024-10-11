The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Jack and Audra Team Up

Y&R's Jack and Audra conspire together.

Peter Bergman and Zuleyka Silver

Jill: Ms. Foster Abbott (Jess Walton) lays down the law with Billy (Jason Thompson).

Auda: The executive minx (Zuleyka Silver) is a bit vulnerable with Nate (Sean Dominic).

Victor: The Black Knight (Eric Braeden) goes after Jack (Peter Bergman) and Diane (Susan Walters). Watch for Victor to enlist Adam (Mark Grossman) in his scheme to get his lick back from Billy.

Jack: Old Smilin’ schemes with Audra! Look for Jack and Diane to continue having strife in their relationship.

Chance: The Chancellor heir (Conner Floyd) discovers damning evidence in Heather’s (Vail Bloom) murder investigation.

Kyle: The Abbott playboy (Michael Mealor) makes a deal with the devil, Victor. How will his family react to this latest move?

Sharon: The coffeehouse maven (Sharon Case) confuses Nick (Joshua Morrow).

Billy: He and Sally (Courtney Hope) make a deal.

Phyllis: Red (Michelle Stafford) takes matters into her own hands.

Daniel: The artist (Michael Graziadei) finds himself in an eye-opening situation.