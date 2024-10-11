Y&R's Lily Brooks O'Briant on Lucy's Reaction to Heather's Death: "She's in Denial"

Vail Bloom, Lily Brooks O'Briant

The Young and the Restless' Lucy (Lily Brooks O'Briant) may only be a teen, but she's already had quite the tumultuous life. Now, she has to deal with the death of her adoptive mom, the woman who raised her: Heather (Vail Bloom). Brooks O'Briant broke down the on-screen drama to Soap Opera Digest.

How is Lucy handling the tragedy? Where is her head currently? Brooks O'Briant shared:

Currently, I think she’s in denial. I think it’s really, really hard for her to accept the fact that her mom isn’t there anymore. When her dad wasn’t in her life, her mom was her rock, and the thought of losing that is just unfathomable. So, I think she’s in this huge state of denial. When she first heard that her mom was gone, immediately, she came up with every single reason that she can’t be gone. I thought that was a really interesting way to play it because it’s such a sudden thing — like, she didn’t expect to wake up that morning and hear that her mom was dead. Uh, it’s a really, it was, it was a fun scene to play as well because it was cool to play with that denial and her coming up with every reason that it can’t have happened, that it couldn’t be true.

She went on:

So, I think that where her head is at right now is denial, and I think she’s also kind of feeling some guilt. She and her mom were having some [conflict]. They weren’t fighting, but they weren’t in the best place, and that’s a really hard place for Lucy to be in because she’s constantly thinking about the what-ifs and and what she wishes she could have said to her.

Filming the first few episodes where Lucy has to come to terms with her loss posed a challenge. Brooks O'Briant revealed: