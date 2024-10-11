Skip to main content

Y&R's Lily Brooks O'Briant on Lucy's Reaction to Heather's Death: "She's in Denial"

The actress discusses her character trying to deal with her mother's passing
Vail Bloom, Lily Brooks O'Briant, The Young and the Restless

Vail Bloom, Lily Brooks O'Briant

The Young and the Restless' Lucy (Lily Brooks O'Briant) may only be a teen, but she's already had quite the tumultuous life. Now, she has to deal with the death of her adoptive mom, the woman who raised her: Heather (Vail Bloom). Brooks O'Briant broke down the on-screen drama to Soap Opera Digest.

How is Lucy handling the tragedy? Where is her head currently? Brooks O'Briant shared:

She went on:

Filming the first few episodes where Lucy has to come to terms with her loss posed a challenge. Brooks O'Briant revealed:

