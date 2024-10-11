The Young and the Restless Recap: Chance Asks Sharon Official Questions About Heather’s Death

Sharon Case, Connor Floyd

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Chance arrives at Sharon’s place with questions about Heather. She’s a bit thrown and says it’s all good and offers up how she just returned from dinner with Nicholas. Chance doesn’t respond and she allows him in to ask his questions.

Sharon recalls Chance and Heather were once close and it makes sense why he would have questions. He says the whole situation is awful and she awkwardly agrees it’s all a tragedy. Sharon doesn’t know how she can help and thinks Chance should find out how the investigation is going from his buddies on the force. Chance says he’s back on the job and is visiting her in an official capacity.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Ghost Cameron Warns Sharon She’s in Big Trouble

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!