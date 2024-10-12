The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Ridge Finds Someone to Help Mend Taylor’s Broken Heart

Thorsten Kaye

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Brooke and Eric are chatting in the Forrester mansion living room. Eric asks if Ridge is once again with Taylor. Brooke confirms and Eric thinks it must have something to do with the grandkids. He also reminds her that she’s been gone for quite a long time. Brooke counters saying Taylor’s been back for weeks. Eric pushes saying they have a lot to catch up on but recognizes Brooke isn’t thrilled with the situation.

Ridge says he has a surprise for Taylor. He says he’s been making phone calls and doing research on her condition. They are in this situation together. Taylor wonders what she’s in for that evening. Ridge says he’s called someone to help her mend her broken heart.

