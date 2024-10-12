Days of Our Lives Promo: Steve and Kayla Discover “Abigail” Isn’t Abigail

Days of Our Lives Promo for the week of October 14-18, 2024

Here’s the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo:

A horrified Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) turns around in her wheelchair and her voice over says, “I know. It was you.” Cut to Fiona (Serena Scott Thomas)…

JJ (Casey Moss) arrives in Paris, hugs “Abigail” (AnnaLynne McCord) and says he’s so happy to have her back. Cut to Steve (Stephen Nichols) saying, “whoever that woman is, she sure ain’t Abigail.”

Eric’s (Greg Vaughan) voice says, “she placed you there in the driver’s seat of that car.” We flash to the night of the accident, see a broken Xander (Paul Telfer), and hear Fiona say, “I’m not a monster.” Cut to Fiona dragging Sarah out of her bedroom saying, “you are about to have a terrible accident.”

Mark (Jonah Robinson) looks down at his phone and says he has to murder Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn).

We flash to Chad and “Abigail’s” wedding and hear Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) say, “he’s not answering his damn phone.” Cut to a text from Kayla reading, “she’s not Abigail.”

Chad says his vows at the wedding when we cut to Mark arriving and pulling a gun on Chad. As he’s about to shoot, it appears “Abigail” moves in front of Chad.

What are you looking forward to next week? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promos!