Days of Our Lives Recap: “Abigail” Manipulates Chad Into Walking Down the Aisle

today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

DiMera Mansion – Living Room: Xander shouts for Kristen who is annoyed by his bellowing. She reports Dr. Rolf is confident his serum will cure Sarah. She asks if he also has good news. Xander says Sarah recanted and asks for the serum.

Kristen asks for details about Sarah’s conversation with EJ. Xander is evasive and simply says Sarah recanted. Kristen asks if EJ specifically says he dropped the charges against Brady. Xander continues to beat around the bush which leads Kristen to call her brother. Xander grabs the phone which leads Kristen to understand he’s lying.

Xander says they told EJ they wanted to recant but he wouldn’t listen to them. Kristen says they can build the pressure by going public by posting the truth on social media and going to The Spectator to run a story. That way, the world will know the truth. Kristen continues to brainstorm and says they could go to Paulina and tell her everything because she doesn’t need another scandal. Xander says he’s sorry but can’t comply. Kristen asks why and Xander says EJ’s threatening to lock Sarah up for perjury. They both agree EJ is an ass but Xander still begs her to give him the serum.

Kristen apologizes but says there’s nothing to be done. Xander is furious as he thinks Kristen owes Sarah for kidnapping her and taking her to that island (resulting in her believing she was Renée DuMonde). Kristen won’t listen saying they had a deal – Brady’s release for the serum. Xander and Kristen spend the next few minutes reminding each other just how dangerous they can be.

Kiriakis Mansion: Eric asks Sarah if Brady is innocent and is she covering for Fiona. Sarah doesn’t understand and Eric asks the question again. Eric says he overheard her conversation with Fiona and the secret they are keeping. Sarah swears their secret had nothing to do with Fiona being the driver. Sarah is stunned to realize Eric doesn’t believe her.

Eric says he knows a bit more and asks if Sarah knows Brady and Fiona were sleeping together. Sarah indicates she did and Fiona told both her and Xander it was all casual and they had no idea who the other one was. She wonders why any of that matters and Eric says Brady and Fiona were together the night of the accident.

Sarah is surprised as Fiona never mentioned that particular detail and wonders how Eric knows. He says he confronted Fiona about it at Small Bar. She denied being with Brady but when he confronted Fiona with information from the waiter, she changed her story. He goes on to say Fiona explained trying to get Brady to leave by taxi but watching him leave in his car. Eric believes nothing she said including that she was sober. He says he should go and then apologizes for accusing Sarah of lying. They briefly chat about Brady before Eric makes his exit.

Horton Square: Sophia runs up to Fiona who remembers her but seems less than interested. Sophia thinks she’s annoyed by the restaurant’s dinner menu but Fiona can only think of being confronted by Eric. Sophia is oblivious saying she was hoping Fiona would come by so she could update her on her love life. Fiona remembers she was after the boy with the girlfriend. Sophia says the object of her affection is no longer attached.

Fiona grows more interested and asks what happened. Sophia says they got into a huge fight. Fiona rightfully assumes Sophia played a part, but she says his girlfriend dug her own grave. Fiona gives in, takes a seat and encourages Sophia to spill. She tells Fiona everything about Holly being caught going through Brady’s stuff (without saying names). Sophia goes on to somewhat outline the fight in the square and the ensuing breakup. As she continues the story, Sophia utters the names “Holly” and “Tate” which very much grabs Fiona’s attention.

Fiona indicates she knows of Holly and Tate. Sophia’s interest is further piqued when Fiona says she just happens to live in the same house as Holly. Sophia says she never thought when they first met and she ordered that martini… Fiona stops her and sternly tells Sophia she must forget she EVER ordered that drink. Sophia recoils and Fiona apologizes. She says her son thinks she’s sober and it must stay that way. Fiona makes Sophia swear to keep her mouth shut or she’ll be sorry. She swears not to snitch and Fiona says, “good girl” and exits.

Paris – Random Café: Holly updates Maggie on her flight, saying she arrived safely. They rib each other a bit and Maggie asks if she’s seen Nicole. Holly says they’re meeting at a café for their big talk. Maggie wishes her luck, and Holly says she knows it won’t be easy. They say I love yous and bid each other farewell.

Paris – Chad and Abigail’s Place: “Abigail” tells Chad she wants to get marries as soon as possible. He’s surprised she’s not ready to hit the sheets but wants to walk down the aisle. “Abigail” says she still wants to remember the life they had and thinks a wedding just might do the trick. She gets very flirty and adorable and asks Chad to marry him.

Chad is worried because the kids aren’t there and none of their family will be around. “Abigail” says she thinks it would be amazing to return home and say they’re married and her memories have returned. He asks what happens if her memories don’t return. “Abigail” says she’ll stay true to her word and tell the kids she’s alive, regardless. Chad continues to be charmed by his fake beloved and agrees to get married (Side note: How did she get a passport? How will they get a marriage license?).

The two passionately kiss again and both say they’re thrilled. “Abigail” realizes she has nothing to wear and Chad hands her his credit card. Meanwhile, he will get all the wedding festivities planned. With that, “Abigail” grabs her bag and heads out. Once outside the door, she heaves a sigh of relief.

Brady Pub – Outside: Tate walks up and sits down with Maggie. He asks about Sarah and says how terrible both he and his father feel. Maggie acknowledges how difficult life must be for him with his mother in prison and his father heading that direction. Maggie says it’s okay to feel the way he feels, including the breakup with Holly. Tate is surprised she’s in the know and asks how Holly is. Maggie spills and says she’s in Paris.

Maggie explains Nicole couldn’t fly home because Jude was sick so Holly took off. Tate brings up what Holly did to Brady but Maggie is clueless. Tate proceeds to tell her the ugly truth of Holly going through Brady’s things to help EJ send him to prison. He goes on to tell Maggie how Holly got into a fight with Sophia and “physically attacked” her. Maggie assumes Holly was provoked but Tate says she only called Holly out for rummaging through Brady’s things. Maggie is very suspect, but Tate says he can vouch for Sophia. Maggie thinks it’s clear Sophia has feelings for Tate and wonders if it’s mutual (Don’t try to fool Aunt Maggie!). Just then, Maggie gets a call from Holly. She says she has to take the call and Tate exits.

Maggie answers her the call and Holly says her conversation with Nicole went better than expected. She apologized a bunch but had to go home to spell the babysitter but they’re going to hook up tomorrow. Maggie asks how she’s feeling and Holly says she’s still processing. Maggie says Daniel would be so proud of her and they hang up.

Endings

Chad looks at a picture of his last wedding with Abigail (again, we see Marci Miller in the picture). Just then, Steve calls. In a Parisian square, “Abigail” takes a call from Mark while Holly looks on.

Tate arrives in Horton Square and tells Sophia about talking to Maggie and Holly’s trip to Paris. Sophia thinks this information is great as Holly will get a chance to work things out with her mother. Tate is surprised she cares but Sophia reminds him that Holly is still her friend. That being said, she wouldn’t hate if Holly stayed in Paris so she could have Tate to herself.

Xander walks up as Maggie is with Victoria outside the Brady Pub. She sees he’s distressed and Xander tells her about Kristen possibly having a cure for Sarah’s paralysis.

Kristen drinks dark liquor and tells Stefano not to look at her like that as he would have done worse to get what he wanted from his opponents. She only hopes she did enough to force Xander’s hand.

Sarah is in her room contemplating Eric’s words about Fiona. She flashes to a memory of Fiona driving the car that hit her. Just then, Fiona walks in.

