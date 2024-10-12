Perkie’s Observations: Sonny Decides to Take Responsibility for the Crime He Committed on General Hospital

Maurice Benard

Carly and Lucas are discussing Lulu's dire straits when Ava walks up, happy to remind Lucas she is his aunt. Carly gets territorial and the two snipe at each other until Lucas breaks it up to talk to Ava.

Lucas wants to know why Ava outed Blaze. He claims Ava had no right but Ava says she was trying to protect Avery by exposing Natalia as a bigot. Lucas compares her evilness to Julian, but Ava says her brother loved Lucas and he knows it. Lucas says he wanted a relationship with his father, but Julian always messed up. He brings up Julian's marriage to Alexis but Ava bad mouths her and blames her for Julian's downfall. Ava repeats Julian loved him and so does she so Lucas agrees to be friendly.

Martin updates Alexis saying she should be out of prison by the end of the day. Alexis doesn't think Brennan's room service order is enough evidence and refuses to believe Sonny will put Kristina at risk by confessing.

Anna tells Robert she believes Alexis is innocent and tells him about the package with the gun. She says the serial number shows it's Sonny's gun which clears Alexis. They both agree she didn't do it, and Anna says the murder weapon will never be found so the Feds will have to build a case against Sonny without it.

Robert says Diane has requested a meeting with Sonny and they figure he's going to confess for his sake of his kids. They decide to keep the ballistic report quiet until after Sonny meets with the FBI because if he finds out he'll change his mind about confessing.

Dex checks in on Dante and tells him he'll be getting tested. Dante asks about the suspicious package and Dex tells him it turned out to be the gun Alexis dropped off the bridge. He says according to the forensic report it's not the gun that killed Cates. Dex later tells Dante the forensic report needs to be kept quiet.

Sonny summons Michael and Kristina and tells them that he's going to confess to killing Cates. Kristina objects and worries that she'll lose him. Sonny says it's the right thing to do because it's the only way to get Alexis out of prison. He says he's going to tell the truth because he doesn't want anyone else to pay.

Kristina tells Dante that Sonny is going to confess to the FBI. Dante tells her not to say or do anything, but she doesn't want Sonny to throw his life away.

Sonny meets with Alexis and says that he’s going to tell the truth about what happened that night. Sonny says he spoke with Kristina and that she knows to keep quiet. He says he's going to get a deal to keep Carly, Alexis and Kristina safe.

Kristina checks in with Alexis and tells her about her visit to Anna. Alexis tells her not to do anything, that she's making things worse. Kristina continues to blame herself, but Alexis says Sonny committed the crime and is doing the right thing by confessing. Kristina says she can't let Sonny go to prison.

Cody heads to the hospital to get tested for Lulu and runs into Brad where they get caught up. The two share a hug, which Portia sees and chastises Brad for being unprofessional.

Liz is served a subpoena regarding Heather. She summons Brad and tells him that there was a discrepancy between the hospital results and the other lab. The court wants to know if it was a procedural error, and Brad says he'll look into it.

Portia questions Liz about the court order and she tells her how all the other labs showed different results from the hospital lab. Liz promises she's taking care of it. Later, Brad is checking the results and notices Portia did something.

Anna summons Carly and asks if she wants to change her statement about the night Cates was killed. Carly says she's standing by her original statement that she was in bed with Sonny. Anna asks if Carly and Sonny have reunited or if she's interested in someone else, as she shows Carly the photo with Brennan. Carly claims she was just checking on a VIP guest. Anna warns her to stay clear of Brennan.

Dante unburdens hypothetically to Cody who figures out Dante wants to warn Sonny about the new evidence before he confesses to the crime. Dante says he's betraying his badge and his father. Cody asks which one is more important to him.

Sonny gets to the station, but Dante stops him before he says anything.

