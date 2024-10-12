The Young and the Restless Recap: Chance Asks Daniel About the Night of Heather’s Death

Michael Graziadei

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Jack and Claire are chatting at the Abbott mansion. Claire asks if he’s ok and Jack says he has a lot on his mind. She asks if he’s focused on Kyle. Jack fills her in saying they had yet another run in. They both admit they’re worried about him.

Chance apologizes to Daniel for dropping in so late. Daniel says Lucy’s out like a light and is so exhausted she will sleep through anything. Daniel says he has been unable to sleep and it will probably be a long time before he feels right again. Chance says he spoke to Sharon and, based on that conversation, he has a few more questions for Daniel. He asks if it’s true he and Heather had a fight the night she died.

