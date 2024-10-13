The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Brooke Spies a Suspicious Scene Between Taylor and Ridge

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of October 14-18, 2024

Katherine Kelly Lang

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers:

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) confronts Taylor (Rebecca Budig) about going after Ridge (Thorsten Kaye).

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) steps in between Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Hope (Annika Noelle).

Will (Crew Morrow) updates Bill (Don Diamont) on news he knows will upset him.

Liam (Scott Clifton) creates a tribute to Hope.

Carter tries to save Hope for the Future.

Taylor tells Steffy the truth about her diagnosis.

Brooke gets the wrong impression of a scene betwixt Taylor and Ridge.

Hope and Carter share a very romantic night.

