The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Brooke Spies a Suspicious Scene Between Taylor and Ridge
The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of October 14-18, 2024
Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers:
Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) confronts Taylor (Rebecca Budig) about going after Ridge (Thorsten Kaye).
Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) steps in between Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Hope (Annika Noelle).
Will (Crew Morrow) updates Bill (Don Diamont) on news he knows will upset him.
Liam (Scott Clifton) creates a tribute to Hope.
Carter tries to save Hope for the Future.
Taylor tells Steffy the truth about her diagnosis.
Brooke gets the wrong impression of a scene betwixt Taylor and Ridge.
Hope and Carter share a very romantic night.
