Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Sarah Remembers EVERYTHING!

Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of October 14-18, 2024

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers:

A very mistaken Johnny (Carson Boatman) works up the courage to confront Chanel (Raven Bowens) about her “infidelity.”

Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) remembers EVERYTHING!

Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Eric (Greg Vaughan) put their heads together about the night of the accident.

Steve (Stephen Nichols) crafts a plan to prove “Abigail” (AnnaLynne McCord) isn’t Abigail.

JJ (Casey Moss) arrives to act as the officiant for “Abigail” and Chad’s (Billy Flynn) wedding.

Xander (Paul Telfer) confronts Fiona (Serena Scott Thomas) about the impact of her actions on Sarah.

JJ and Holly (Ashley Puzemis) compare and contrast what they know about “Abigail.”

