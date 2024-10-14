Perkie’s Observations: Alexis’ Charges Are Dismissed on General Hospital

Nancy Lee Grahn



On today’s General Hospital recap:

Martin shows up at the station demanding to know Anna's new evidence. Anna doesn't want to say it in front of Sonny but he pushes. Anna tells them that they found a gun, registered to Sonny, similar to the one Alexis disposed of. Martin asks about the ballistic report and Anna admits it isn't' the murder weapon. Diane arrives and is happy to hear the gun has been found. Martin says he'll be filing a motion to release Alexis.

Ric and Liz get summoned to the station. Chase shows them the gun and asks if it's the one they saw Alexis toss. Liz agrees it is but Ric is less than forthcoming. Liz pushes so Ric admits it looks like Alexis'gun.

Alone with Dante, Anna questions whether he was planning on telling Sonny about the gun before Martin showed up. Dante admits he had the thought and how difficult it is being Sonny's son. Anna asks why now, and Dante says he can't tell Rocco he's losing his grandfather as well as his mother.

Dex tells Molly there is new evidence in Alexis' case but doesn't want to jeopardize the case by telling her what it is

Liz heads back to the hospital to complain to Terry about Ric never doing the right thing unless pushed. Terry thinks it's more about Lucky and Liz admits she's worried what he'll do, including leaving again.

Portia tells Curtis she changed Heather's test results. She claims she did it to protect Trina and to make sure Heather wasn't released. Curtis says they need to make sure no one else finds out what she's done. Portia says the court ordered the hospital to turn over all of Heather's records and worries about her medical career.

Curtis tells her to play it cool since no one else knows, but Portia says Ava knows as well. She's not worried about Ava turning her in since Ava only wants to protect Trina. After Portia leaves, Curtis calls Ric.

Curtis tries to have Ric see his way by playing the father card, but Ric reminds him that he's still a lawyer. He believes Heather is a different person since the hip replacement. Curtis doesn't think it means she should be released and wants to know how this will play out.

Ric says several independent labs show the same thing, except the hospital lab. He says Heather's state of mind will be reviewed because of the metallosis and she'll get a new hearing. Ric says he's hoping for just a shorter sentence but worries Heather could be granted immediate release due to time served.

Terry checks in with Brad regarding Heather's case and he tells her that he has to double check before letting her know.

Brad confronts Portia and says he opened the records and saw the levels were altered to be higher and she accessed the lab's computer that same day. Brad says he wonders if he should bring this mistake to higher ups or if he'll get a more favorable review from her. Portia praises his hard work and determination and says she'll recommend to Terry to bring him back full time.

At the courthouse, Diane asks Sonny about the gun, but he says he wasn't the one who dropped it off with police. He says he's glad he found out before he confessed.

At the hearing, Martin tells the court the gun Alexis disposed of, has been found and wants all charges dismissed. ADA Reynolds claims he has enough other evidence to bring Alexis to trial.

Martin and Reynolds argue to the judge who asks for a moment to review the case. Molly tells Kristina she needs to say what she knows to protect Alexis. Sonny tells Diane he'll have to confess if this doesn't go Alexis' way.



The judge announces due to the new evidence he's dismissing the case and releasing Alexis. The Davis coven celebrate.

Molly takes off but Michael stops her. She says this should have never gotten this far and blames Kristina saying she wont' forget all the things her sister has done.

Liz sees something on the computer and tells Terry that they've found Lulu a new match. (Ten dollars says Heather is the match)

