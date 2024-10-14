Skip to main content

Michelle Stafford Reflects on Phyllis' Y&R Journey Ahead of Character's 30-Year Anniversary

The actress opens up about joining the soap and what she'd like to see next
Michelle Stafford

On Oct. 18, 1994, The Young and the Restless welcomed a feisty redhead, Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford), as a superfan of Danny Romalotti (Michael Damian). Three decades on, Phyllis (played by Stafford, Sandra Nelson, and Gina Tognoni) has become a Genoa City mainstay, Ahead of her character's 30-year anniversary, Stafford, who originated the role and portrays Phyllis today, reflected on joining the soap and Phyllis' family ties to Soaps.com.

Originally, Y&R head honcho Bill Bell had planned for Phyllis to just be stopping by the soap. Stafford recalled:

However, Phyllis eventually was fleshed out. Stafford added:

What would Stafford be interested in seeing next for Phyllis? More of her mom, Lydia (Abby Dalton/Terie Lynn Davis/Rosemary Murphy), or her sister, Avery (Jessica Collins). Stafford said of Phyllis and her mama:

