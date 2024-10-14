Michelle Stafford Reflects on Phyllis' Y&R Journey Ahead of Character's 30-Year Anniversary

The actress opens up about joining the soap and what she'd like to see next

On Oct. 18, 1994, The Young and the Restless welcomed a feisty redhead, Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford), as a superfan of Danny Romalotti (Michael Damian). Three decades on, Phyllis (played by Stafford, Sandra Nelson, and Gina Tognoni) has become a Genoa City mainstay, Ahead of her character's 30-year anniversary, Stafford, who originated the role and portrays Phyllis today, reflected on joining the soap and Phyllis' family ties to Soaps.com.

Originally, Y&R head honcho Bill Bell had planned for Phyllis to just be stopping by the soap. Stafford recalled:

She was created by Bill Bell and he didn’t really have a vision for the character, because she wasn’t meant to hang around. She was going to come on for a few episodes and then be gone.

However, Phyllis eventually was fleshed out. Stafford added:

I like to say that I helped flesh out Phyllis, because Bill liked what I was doing. So to have her become someone who has remained on the canvas for three decades is an incredible honor!

What would Stafford be interested in seeing next for Phyllis? More of her mom, Lydia (Abby Dalton/Terie Lynn Davis/Rosemary Murphy), or her sister, Avery (Jessica Collins). Stafford said of Phyllis and her mama: