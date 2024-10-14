Patrika Darbo Returns to Days of Our Lives With Newcomer AlexAnn Hopkins as Joy

Nancy and her younger daughter are set to hit Salem soon

Patrika Darbo, AlexAnn Hopkins YouTube

Patrika Darbo (Nancy Wesley) is heading back to Days of Our Lives with a special someone in tow: her younger daughter, Joy! Now played by daytime newcomer AlexAnn Hopkins, Joy was born on DAYS on March 7, 2003 and was last spotted in Salem in 2005.

You may recognize Hopkins from episodes of Chicago PD and Criminal Minds. Darbo, meanwhile, is a daytime veteran who appeared on DAYS from 1998-2005, 2013, 2016-17, and 2022. Joy's big sister, Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin), most recently exited Salem in 2023.

Expect Joy and Nancy to pop up in town the week of Oct. 22.