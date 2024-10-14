Savannah Guthrie on Hoda Kotb's Today Exit: "We’re Basically in The Same Phase of Life"

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb Steven Bergman / AFF-USA.COM

Savannah Guthrie is speaking out about her longtime co-anchor, Hoda Kotb, leaving Today. In fact, Guthrie shared that she and Kotb are at similar life stages.

Guthrie told Us Weekly:

Hoda and I have had this discussion for years and years. We’re dear friends and we have a lot of similarities. We’re basically in the same phase of life.

She expressed her understanding about why Kotb made the decision she did, commenting:

We have these little kids that we both feel so lucky that we got to have later in life. It makes a lot of sense to me what she has decided.

Guthrie admitted she'll miss her adored co-worker, explaining: