Skip to main content

Savannah Guthrie on Hoda Kotb's Today Exit: "We’re Basically in The Same Phase of Life"

Guthrie addresses her co-anchor's Today departure
Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb

Savannah Guthrie is speaking out about her longtime co-anchor, Hoda Kotb, leaving Today. In fact, Guthrie shared that she and Kotb are at similar life stages.

RELATED: Hoda Kotb to Depart The Today Show After 17 Years

Guthrie told Us Weekly:

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

RELATED: Hoda Kotb Reflects on Today Exit to Focus on Daughters

She expressed her understanding about why Kotb made the decision she did, commenting:

Guthrie admitted she'll miss her adored co-worker, explaining:

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Craig Melvin, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Today
Talk Shows

WATCH: Craig Melvin to Succeed Hoda Kotb as Savannah Guthrie Co-Anchor on Today Show (VIDEO)

By Daytime Confidential StaffComment
Hoda Kotb
Talk Shows

Did NBC Wanting to Cut Hoda Kotb's $20 Million Salary Lead to Her Today Exit?

By Daytime Confidential StaffComment
Hoda Kotb
Talk Shows

Hoda Kotb Reflects on Today Exit to Focus on Daughters

By Daytime Confidential StaffComment
Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Today
Talk Shows

WATCH: Today's Savannah Guthrie Tests Positive For COVID as Hoda Kotb Returns to Studio (VIDEO)

By Carly SilverComment