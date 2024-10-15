B&B's Jacqueline MacInnes Wood Teases Steffy's Reaction to Taylor's Health Secret

Rebecca Budig, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood

The Bold and the Beautiful's Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is overjoyed that her mom Taylor (Rebecca Budig) is home in Los Angeles... But the brunette doesn't know her psychiatrist mama is hiding her heart problems. MacInnes Wood spoke to The TV Watercooler about working with Budig and what might occur when Steffy learns Taylor's news.

MacInnes Wood shared:

Rebecca gives a new spin to Taylor, which is fun. Steffy really needs her mother. Taylor’s not being honest right now about being terminally ill, but there’s no bond like Steffy and Taylor. They’re just so extremely close.

What will Steffy's reaction to Taylor's sickness be? The actress previewed:

I think it’s a mixture of feelings. You’ll see Steffy and Taylor getting more closure on certain things coming up and being really open, honest, and raw with one another.