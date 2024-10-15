B&B's Jacqueline MacInnes Wood Teases Steffy's Reaction to Taylor's Health Secret
The actress talks working with Rebecca Budig and previews Steffy learning about Taylor's health crisis
The Bold and the Beautiful's Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is overjoyed that her mom Taylor (Rebecca Budig) is home in Los Angeles... But the brunette doesn't know her psychiatrist mama is hiding her heart problems. MacInnes Wood spoke to The TV Watercooler about working with Budig and what might occur when Steffy learns Taylor's news.
MacInnes Wood shared:
What will Steffy's reaction to Taylor's sickness be? The actress previewed: