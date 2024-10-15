The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Ridge Tries to Help Rebalance Taylor’s Heart Chakra

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Ridge has his hands on Taylor’s chest as she takes deep cleansing breaths. Their guide says they are starting with breath work in the principles of ancient meditation. Ridge tells Taylor to get out of her head and simply feel her feelings. She giggles at him but Ridge says they need to concentrate on getting the stress out of her body. The guide continues with breathing instructions and tells Taylor to feel the warmth of Ridge’s hand on her heart. She says Ridge is going to help re-balance her heart chakra. Ridge says he’ll do anything within his power to make her feel better. As the scene continues, Brooke looks on through the window.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Ridge Finds Someone to Help Mend Taylor’s Broken Heart

