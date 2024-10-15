Days of Our Lives Recap: Sarah Confronts Fiona About Running Her Down on Old Horton Road

Serena Scott Thomas

University Hospital – Lobby: Steve is talking to Chad about his trip to Paris. Chad says he thought “Abigail” might recover some memories. Steve pushes but Chad understands he’s still suspicious of his supposedly resurrected wife.

Steve says they’re on the same side but Chad doesn’t agree. Chad says everything is going great and they’re about to get married. Steve still has questions and thinks Chad shouldn’t be so trusting. With that, Chad hangs up.

Parisian Café: “Abigail” is on the phone with Mark updating him whilst Holly listens in. “Abigail” says everything she’s doing is for her mother. Mark is about to tell “Abigail” about Clyde’s demand he kill Chad when she feels someone watching her. She turns and Holly calls her “Abigail.” She hangs up with Mark before he can update her. Holly explains who she is and they have a seat.

Holly explains why she’s in town and says she overheard “Abigail” saying she was getting married. “Abigail” lies saying she was talking to JJ and how getting married may help her recover her memories leading to a reunion with Jennifer Rose. With that, “Abigail” says she needs to find a wedding dress and Holly asks if she can tag along.

University Hospital – Exam Room: Mark can’t believe he was unable to tell his sister Clyde wants him to murder Chad. Just then, he turns and sees Steve standing behind him. Steve introduces himself as Kayla’s husband and asks if he could possibly re-run the DNA test on “Abigail.” Mark is confused as the first DNA test was conclusive. Steve understands but would love to give his family some peace of mind with a second test. Mark agrees (HIPPA be damned) and says he has the old samples. Steve pulls out new samples from “Abigail” and Thomas. Mark takes them and says he’ll put a rush on the results.

Outside Brady Pub: Maggie is stunned to learn Kristen may have a cure for Sarah. Xander says it’s Dr. Rolf and Maggie is aghast by the possibility. Xander goes on to say Kristen is demanding the charges against Brady be dropped as a price for the serum. Maggie thinks Kristen is delusional but Xander says Sarah’s memory is the only thing holding Brady. However, when she tried to retract, EJ refused and threatened to charge Sarah with perjury.

Xander explains how Sarah lied about Brady because she had to stop Xander from going after Brady. He reminds her about finding him with the gun and everything falls into place. Maggie can’t believe he would’ve gone that far but Xander said he was hellbent on justice. When Sarah figured out his plan, Sarah lied to the police to save Xander and Brady. Xander tells Maggie every painful detail of his plan to kill Brady before the police showed up. Maggie is furious and Xander continues to blame himself for everything.

Xander asks if Maggie hates him. She says she could never hate him but sees he is still his own worst enemy. Maggie says she’s going to talk to Kristen to try and convince her to provide Sarah with the cure. With that, she exits and leaves Victoria with her father.

Salem P.D. – Interrogation Room: Eric is catching up with Brady about the deal he made to serve 10 years in prison. Eric says he’s there to discuss his relationship with Fiona. Specifically, he asks if Fiona was drinking the night of Sarah’s accident. He tells Brady that Fiona swore she was sober and said she put Brady in a cab. Brady says it must be true as he doesn’t remember anything. He changes his story and says Fiona was drinking the night of the accident. Eric thinks if she lied about drinking she could have lied about driving. He thinks Fiona placed Brady behind the wheel of the car.

Eric reminds Brady how Orpheus once put Maggie behind the wheel of a car to make it look like she was driving drunk and killed Adrianne (I totally forgot it was Orpheus who was responsible for all that mess). He believes Fiona did the same thing to Eric. Brady believes Eric is engaging in wild speculation. Eric begs his brother to search his brain for the memories… And just like that, Brady remembers Fiona rousing him to say she thought she hit someone.

Kiriakis Mansion – Sarah’s Room: Sarah is reflecting on Eric’s words about Fiona when she has a memory flash of her mother-in-law in the driver’s seat. Just then, Fiona arrives and Sarah says she knows she was driving the car that ran her down. Fiona says she’s confused and wonders where she would have gotten such an idea. Sarah updates her on the conversation she had with Eric about the night of the accident.

Fiona admits to being with Brady the night of the accident but had nothing to do with the horrid outcome. She hid the truth because she didn’t want to increase Xander’s pain and turmoil. Fiona doubles down on the lie saying she watched Brady drive away. Sarah screams she was there and remembers Fiona was driving the car and urges her to admit it.

Fiona says Eric used the power of suggestion to manipulate Sarah’s memory. Sarah realizes Fiona must have been drinking and grabs her phone to call Xander. Fiona rips the phone out of Sarah’s hand and refuses to let her life be ruined. Fiona says how lonely and miserable she was all those years. She finally has a life and her son. Sarah thinks she’s happier about the money and reminds Fiona she ran her down in cold blood. Fiona admits she was drinking but says Brady was so much worse. She thought she was doing the right thing by not letting Brady drive and never meant to hurt her. She took her eyes off the road for a brief second and everything went to hell.

Fiona says she hates herself for what she did but Sarah thinks not enough to prevent Brady from taking the fall. Fiona pushes back saying Sarah also lied by IDing him to save Xander. She says everyone must know the truth but Fiona blocks her way saying nothing of the sort will be happening.

Chad and “Abigail’s” Parisian Digs: “Abigail” returns home with her wedding dress and Holly in tow. Holly explains she’s in town visiting her mother and ran into “Abigail.” Chad is thrilled and suggests Holly bunk with them.

Mark returns with the quickest DNA results in history and says “Abigail” and Thomas are a match. Steve appreciates Mark’s time and with that the good doctor exits. Steve admits aloud the samples were from Chad and “Abigail” and realizes the good Doctor Greene is in on the scheme. Whoever that woman is, she’s certainly not Abigail.

Chad settles Holly in the guest room and returns to chat with “Abigail.” They chat a bit about Holly and Chad promises their wedding day will be perfect.

Brady tells Eric he remembers Fiona driving the car with him in the passenger seat. Brady realizes he isn’t responsible for Sarah’s accident and subsequent injuries.

Fiona gets behind Sarah and says she’s doing what she has to do. Her daughter-in-law is the only one who knows the truth. Sarah says Eric also knows but Fiona says his words only represent a theory not fact. She pushes Sarah towards the door and says she’s about to have a terrible accident. Sarah grasps onto the door but Fiona secures her saying someone will find her at the bottom of the stairs and no one will be the wiser. Just then, Xander appears…

