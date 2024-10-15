Days of Our Lives Recap: A Devastated Xander Realizes His Mother Is A Monster

Paul Telfer

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

University Hospital – Chanel’s Room: Johnny arrives and asks Chanel what’s wrong. She says she threw her back out. Johnny flashes back to seeing Alex sexing up somebody he thinks is Chanel. He looks up and asks how she hurt herself. Chanel explains about Sweet Bits and tying her shoe and her back going out. She can’t believe the bad timing and how the loves scenes for Body & Soul were cancelled. Before Johnny can say anything, Alex arrives.

Chanel says she feels a little loopy as the muscle relaxers are working. Johnny notes how happy Alex was for his scenes with Bonnie. He explains Bonnie is thrilled she’s not being fired and her mood rubbed off on him. Chanel reports she should be back to work the next day, and Johnny awkwardly says they should be undressing each other in no time. Chanel asks Johnny what’s wrong, but he only says he’s worried about her health. Alex tells Chanel to get well soon and makes his exit.

Chanel tells Johnny he seems off and his words won’t convince her otherwise. Johnny says nothing is wrong, he’s just wiped out from his long day on set. He wants to go home but Chanel presses thinking he’s still upset about the upcoming love scene.

Brady Pub: Stephanie and Chanel chat about Rafe. They move forward when Stephanie says she needs to talk because she slept with Alex. Jada smiles big and says she’s not being judgy and asks for details. Stephanie explains how running lines led to nekkid sexy time. Stephanie is mortified by their behavior.

Jada tells Stephanie she should cool her jets as they’ve been together before. Stephanie says she had no time to process afterwards as she had Body & Soul drama to deal with. Jada thinks she should be talking to Alex, but Stephanie says she’s freaked out and needs a sounding board.

Salem Inn – Leo’s Room: Leo is writing the sex scene between Chanel and Alex’ characters when Hattie appears at his door, and he promptly slams it in her face. Marlena calls out saying she’s not Hattie. Leo thinks Hattie is pulling one over on him and asks a question about his therapy only Dr. Evan’s would know. Marlena correctly answers and Leo lets her in.

Marlena says she arrived because Abe told her that Leo needed to talk to her. Leo relays what happened on set with Hattie and asks if she can fill in. She has no interest but Leo says it’s only for one scene. He tries to tempt her by saying they’ve been considering Diane Keaton for the role. Leo explains the set is down the hall from her office and will take less than an hour. He begs Marlena to do it for him but she refuses. Just as quickly, she gives in and agrees to do the scene. She says she will only do one scene and then receives a call from Eric asking her to come down to the police station.

Salem PD – Interrogation Room: Brady tells Eric he remembers Fiona was driving the car that ran down Sarah. He then realizes Eric was right and Fiona must have moved him to the driver’s seat. Brady thanks Eric for pushing him to remember.

Brady remembers Fiona told her not to go to the police and remembers when she visited him. He thinks she was going to confess but they were interrupted by Kristen. Eric tells him to stop worrying as they’re going to work on getting him release.

Brady wonders why Sarah would tell the police he was driving the car. Eric says he spoke to her and she’s not protecting Fiona. Further, he wants to focus only on getting Fiona behind bars.

Jada arrives and gets and update from Eric and Brady. They tell her to go talk to Sarah and Fiona where she’ll get all the proof she needs to drop the charges against Brady.

Kiriakis Mansion – Sarah’s Room/Staircase: Xander arrives right before Fiona tosses Sarah down the stairs. Sarah quickly tells Xander his mother is the one who put her in the wheelchair. Xander pushes Fiona away from Sarah and listens to his wife. Sarah says she remembers seeing Fiona in the driver’s seat. Xander asks if she’s certain and Sarah says Fiona admitted what she did.

Victoria begins to cry and Xander asks Sarah to check on her so he can have a little chat with mommy dearest.

Kiriakis Mansion – Living Room: Fiona admits to Xander she was driving the car that hit Sarah. She says she panicked which is why she set Brady up. Xander can’t believe his mother drove drunk. Fiona says she stayed with Sarah and then he heard Xander arrive. She wouldn’t have left otherwise. Xander reminds her she did leave, framed an innocent man, and then became indispensable to them. Fiona says he’s the reason she couldn’t tell the truth.

Fiona tells Xander she couldn’t believe how she screwed everything up almost immediately upon her arrival in Salem. She thought she had a second chance when Sarah invited her to the wedding. When she met Xander’s little family she was so happy to be a part. Xander angers saying he’s so clearly her son, a liar, a reprobate. Fiona was afraid he would reject her if he knew she relapsed. Xander says he understands addiction but can’t understand nor forgive what she’s done.

Fiona begs him to understand how desperate she was. Xander says he would be more inclined to sympathize had he not just caught her about to kill the love of his life. Fiona pleads with him to believe she would never have gone through with it. She says she’s ashamed of himself and Xander wonders why she didn’t just run, as she usually does. Fiona says she couldn’t bear to lose him. Xander says he’s lost her for good.

Xander says he’s filled with rage, shock, disgust and shame towards his mother. He can’t believe he’s going to have to call the cops on his own mother. Just then, Jada arrives and places Fiona under arrest.

Alex and Stephanie’s Hallway: Alex and Stephanie arrive home at the same time and decide to chat about their afternoon delight.

DiMera Mansion – Johnny and Chanel’s Bedroom: Johnny roughly places Chanel in the bed and says he has to go to work. She asks if he can get her a pain pill and Johnny agrees saying that’s what husbands are for.

Alex’ Place: Stephanie and Alex discuss how they’re rehearsal devolved into hot sex. Stephanie acknowledges their physical attraction and how they both said they only want to be friends… accept they clearly don’t want to just be friends. As they continue to talk about their friendship, the sexual tension builds.

Endings

Johnny fumes as he pours water for Chanel. He looks at Stefano and says he walked in on his wife having sex with Alex. To add insult to injury, they lied to him. He thinks Chanel made him feel like a fool and throws the glass across the room.

Alex and Stephanie are glad they talked. She says she needs to get to bed and fakes a yawn. They say good night but neither actually move. Alex grabs Stephanie and they engage in a steamy kiss.

Leo calls Abe with the good news Marlena will fill in for Hattie. He says he’s already crafting plans to bring Charlemagne back from the dead.

Eric and Brady tell Marlena the good news. Brady says it’s like he recovered 10 years of his life in an instant. He thanks Eric and Marlena for all their support but now he has to keep up with treatment and make the most of his second chance.

Jada reads Fiona her rights when Sarah arrives. She can’t believe what an idiot she was for trusting her mother-in-law. Fiona says she’s so sorry but Xander says not as sorry as he is. Fiona says she truly does love him before Jada escorts her out, leaving a devastated Xander to deal with the aftermath.

