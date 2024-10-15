General Hospital Spoilers: Surprising No One, Ric Plays Dirty

Rick Hearst

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers:

Anna (Finola Hughes) is taken aback by Brennan (Charles Mesure).

Ned (Wally Kurth) has a proposition for Drew (Cameron Mathison).

Holly (Emma Samms) receives encouragement from Felicia (Kristina Wagner).

Surprising to no one, Ric (Rick Hearst) plays dirty.

Portia (Brook Kerr) and Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) don’t know quite what to think.

Will Michael (Chad Duell) give in to temptation?

Tracy (Jane Elliot) and Laura (Genie Francis) dig into their history.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Spoilers: Laura and Lucky Reunite!



Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) receives news that changes everything.

Isaiah (Sawandi Wilson) and Jordan (Tanisha Harper) have dinner.

Tracy and Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) get confrontational.

Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) find some relief.

Kristina (Kate Mansi) and Molly (Kristin Vaganos) have a tension-laden conversation.

Michael fields a request from Sasha.

Sam receives necessary information.

Cody (Josh Kelly) receives assistance from Tracy.

Lucky (Jonathan Jackson) gets a helpful update from Elizabeth.

