Kim Matula Reminisces About The Bold and the Beautiful's Liam/Hope/Wyatt Triangle
B&B grad Kim Matula sounds off on the Liam/Hope/Wyatt saga.
Former The Bold and the Beautiful star Kim Matula (Ex-Hope Logan) looks back at her time on the show with fond memories. Matula, who played Hope Logan from 2010-2016. revealed how thrilled she was when she learned her character would finally have some fun when the show veered away from Hope being so pure and virginal. She especially enjoyed the love triangle with the Spencer brothers, Liam (Scott Clifton) and Wyatt (Darin Brooks). In an interview with Swoon, Matula stated she was:
Which Spencer heir did Matula prefer for Hope to be with? The actress, who is currently starring in the comedy-drama flick Saturday Night, which chronicles the first episode of Saturday Night Live, admitted:
Scroll to Continue