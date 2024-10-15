Kim Matula Reminisces About The Bold and the Beautiful's Liam/Hope/Wyatt Triangle

Scott Clifton, Kim Matula, Darin Brooks

Former The Bold and the Beautiful star Kim Matula (Ex-Hope Logan) looks back at her time on the show with fond memories. Matula, who played Hope Logan from 2010-2016. revealed how thrilled she was when she learned her character would finally have some fun when the show veered away from Hope being so pure and virginal. She especially enjoyed the love triangle with the Spencer brothers, Liam (Scott Clifton) and Wyatt (Darin Brooks). In an interview with Swoon, Matula stated she was:

Really excited when Hope finally let go of the whole virginity trope that she held onto and finally started just living her life and having fun. So, like, when Wyatt entered the picture, I got to do a love triangle with Liam and Wyatt. That was really fun. It didn’t have to be Hope, Liam, and Steffy [Jacqueline MacInnes Wood] anymore. There got to be another guy involved, but I think that just shook things up. That was really fun.

Which Spencer heir did Matula prefer for Hope to be with? The actress, who is currently starring in the comedy-drama flick Saturday Night, which chronicles the first episode of Saturday Night Live, admitted: