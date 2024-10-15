Skip to main content

The Bold and the Beautiful's Don Diamont and Heather Tom Break Down Bill and Katie's Dynamic

B&B's Don Diamont and Heather Tom explain the status of Bill and Katie's relationship.
No matter how many times The Bold and the Beautiful’s Bill (Don Diamont) and Katie (Heather Tom) get together and break up, the two always seem drawn back to the other. Despite being in a relationship with Poppy (Romy Park), Bill wasn’t shy about letting Katie know where she stands in his life. In an interview with Michael Fairman TV, both Diamont and Tom discussed a scene this past summer where Bill told Katie she would always be his Katie. Tom remarked how she enjoyed that the love and the connection between the two was still there; Diamont stated:

So what about Poppy? Diamont explains Bill and Poppy’s romance wasn’t born out of love but companionship. According to Diamont:

Does Katie still love Bill? Tom explains:

See the interview below.

