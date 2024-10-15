The Bold and the Beautiful's Don Diamont and Heather Tom Break Down Bill and Katie's Dynamic

Photo by Sean Smith. Courtesy of Bell-Phillip Television Prods

No matter how many times The Bold and the Beautiful’s Bill (Don Diamont) and Katie (Heather Tom) get together and break up, the two always seem drawn back to the other. Despite being in a relationship with Poppy (Romy Park), Bill wasn’t shy about letting Katie know where she stands in his life. In an interview with Michael Fairman TV, both Diamont and Tom discussed a scene this past summer where Bill told Katie she would always be his Katie. Tom remarked how she enjoyed that the love and the connection between the two was still there; Diamont stated:

You really see that they are, no matter what they have been through, and all the mistakes that Katie has made (he jests), that, no matter what, you see that they’re each other’s person.

So what about Poppy? Diamont explains Bill and Poppy’s romance wasn’t born out of love but companionship. According to Diamont:

Bill had been alone for quite awhile now, and repeatedly turned down by Katie. Those overtures were really rejected. So, when this woman, Poppy, from his past comes along, he was very enamored of her. Was he in love with her? No, but he was very enamored of her. If you notice Bill, no matter how many times Poppy told Bill that she loves him, Bill never said that back. She was just good for him at the time, and it really was more about Luna [Lisa Yamada] than it was Poppy.

Does Katie still love Bill? Tom explains:

I think what’s interesting about Bill and Katie is that they definitely love each other. They tell each other that they love each other, you know, all the time. I think she’s been burned and so she’s very protective of her heart. But at the same time, I don’t think either one of them really likes seeing the other with with somebody else. Katie had some very legitimate concerns about Poppy, and came to find out it wasn’t really Poppy that was giving her concerns… it was Luna. I don’t think that Katie necessarily is ready to go back to Bill, but she certainly doesn’t want to see him with someone else.

See the interview below.