The Young and the Restless Recap: Jack and Diane Work Overtime to Protect Kyle

The Young and the Restless Recap for October 14, 2024
On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: 

Jack and Diane are enjoying their coffee at Crimson Lights when they receive simultaneous phone calls. They’re both fielding calls about Jabot’s new ad campaign and how Glissade is going to be watching their every move with the rollout of this product. They still don’t know how their product was stolen and are investigating how Glissade got their hands on it. They both hang up their frenzied calls and Diane is hacked off they are lying to protect Kyle. Jack reminds his beloved they are protecting their son but Diane can’t believe what they’re being forced to do.

What did you think of today's episode? Sound off in the comments!

