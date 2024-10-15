The Young and the Restless Recap: Jill Calls Billy to Rake Him Over the Coals

Jess Walton

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Billy fiddles with his computer and looks for something on his desk. He slams down a folder and picks up the phone. He calls Esther and demands she contact Don in sales as he’s sick, sick, sick to death of him missing his deadlines. After he slams down the phone, his computer begins to ring with a video call from mama Jill. He sits down and readies himself for the call before answering. Billy asks how his mother is feeling. A stone-faced Jill says her son shouldn’t be smiling as the call is NOT going to be pleasant.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Jack and Diane Work Overtime to Protect Kyle

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!