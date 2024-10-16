Days of Our Lives Recap: Johnny Thinks Chanel Is Cheating With Alex

Carson Boatman

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

DiMera Mansion – Living Room: Johnny is having another voyueristic, sexual nightmare. This time, he walks in on Alex and Chanel getting busy on a desk at Body & Soul headquarters. He calls her a “cheating bitch” just before he wakes up on the sofa.

Alex’ Bachelor Pad: Stephanie awakens in Alex’ arms and slowly tries to extricate herself from his embrace. He awakens and they say an awkward good morning. Stephanie gets up and searches for her bra which Alex pulls out from underneath him. He asks Stephanie why she’s so jumpy and she says they agreed they weren’t going to hit the sheets again. She thinks it’s best for them to forget it happened and disappears into the bathroom.

University Hospital – Lobby: Steve brings Kayla a much-needed cup of coffee and asks about her most recent surgery. Steve shades Dr. Mark Greene and explains how he faked the results of “Abigail’s” DNA test. Steve reviews all the reasons he has doubted “Abigail” is actually Abigail. He explains he brought in new samples and had Dr. Greene run the test again. Unbeknownst to the good doctor, the samples actually belonged to Steve and Kayla. He ran the test and confirmed the results, proving Kayla and Steve are actually mother and son…

Kayla doesn’t want to jump to conclusions. Steve says they can prove Mark’s fraud by re-running the original DNA test. Kayla agrees and heads out.

DiMera Mansion – Johnny and Chanel’s Bedroom: Johnny startles Chanel as she says she’s sending a text message to Felicity. She asks her beloved why he didn’t come to bed, and he says he passed out on the couch. Johnny asks about her back and Chanel says it’s better but she still can’t believe tying her shoe took her out. Johnny flashes back to the hospital sex and says the thing you least expect does you in (Did he not notice the noticeably Caucasian arm jutting out from underneath Alex’ grinding body?).

Chanel asks Johnny to zip her up and he asks if they want to ride into work together. She says Kate put all her scenes off until tomorrow. Johnny says that gives him more time to plan directing her upcoming sex scenes with Alex. Chanel presses to make sure he’s not getting jealous again. He assures her that he is fine. With that, Chanel says she’s going to Sweet Bits to check in with Felicity and exits.

Horton Square: Mark is fielding a call from Clyde reminding him he needs to fly to Paris and murder Chad if he ever wants to see his sweet mama alive again. He asks why Clyde can’t hire a professional and wonders what happens if he fails or gets caught since his brother and sister depend on him. Mark asks for a guarantee his sweet mama will be released the minute Chad is dead and “Abigail” transfers the DiMera funds. He hangs up as Felicity approaches. She takes a seat as Mark says he has something to tell her. Felicity assumes he wants to talk to her about “Abigail.”

Mark asks why she thinks he wants to talk about “Abigail” just as Johnny approaches. Johnny says he’s looking for Chanel but Felicity says she hasn’t seen her. Johnny says they must’ve gotten their signals crossed and quickly makes his exit.

Felicity says “Abigail” reminds her of their mother. He gets it because of their mannerisms. Mark quickly switches topics saying he has to go out of town for business. Felicity is stuck on their parents saying she misses them. Mark says he does too, and then says she’s in charge of Aaron while he’s gone. They embrace and Mark says there’s nothing he wouldn’t do for her or their family.

Chad and Abigail’s Parisian Pad: “Abigail” cries and talks to a picture of real Abigail saying what a lucky lady she is. She freaks out thinking about the fraud she is about to perpetrate when Chad arrives with a bouquet. Chad asks why she’s crying and “Abigail” says she’s feeling a lot and got all emotional by looking at a picture of their last wedding day. She looks up and says, “I’m not her.”

Chad asks what she means, and “Abigail” covers saying she has a different face and is lacking most of her memories. She’s not the same woman. Chad says he’s not the same person in that photo, either. He says all that’s important is she remembers how much they love each other. “Abigail” stumbles over her words and Chad asks if she’s having second thoughts about walking down the aisle. “Abigail” assures Chad she still wants to marry him but she’s just feeling overwhelming emotions. Just then, he gets a call from Steve. He ignores the call and explains how Steve continues to express his concern about her. With that, they engage in a kiss.

Alex’ Bachelor Pad: A scantily clad Alex sips his coffee in the living room as a jittery Stephanie says she needs to get to the office. She says she needs to hit up Body & Soul before heading to the mayor’s office. As Stephanie exits, she runs into Chanel.

Chanel is tickled at the thought of Stephanie and Alex hitting the sheets once again. He stumbles over his words and Chanel says they are only fictionally dating so whatever he does is his own business. They switch topics and Chanel says she needs his help throwing Johnny a surprise party. She says she wants to throw it on the B&S set. They acknowledge the elephant in the room as they both understand Johnny is still feeling very awkward about their love scenes. Chanel thinks throwing Johnny a party will prove the set is friendly and everyone is on his side. Alex agrees to do whatever Chanel needs and she makes her exit. At the door, Chanel makes Alex promise to keep the details to himself. Alex agrees and says Johnny won’t hear anything about their plans from him. They both agree to keep her husband totally clueless… cue Johnny walking out from around a corner.

University Hospital – Lobby: Steve calls Chad and leaves a voicemail downright begging him to call back. Kayla returns saying she re-ran the DNA test and the samples didn’t match. “Abigail” can’t possibly be Abigail. It also means Mark Greene falsified the results.

Endings

Chanel arrives in Horton Square and sits down with Felicity. She asks her to help with the cake for Johnny’s surprise party. Felicity says Johnny came by earlier and asked about her.

Stephanie sits down at Body & Soul headquarters with a poster of Alex and Chanel. She admires his physique and wonders aloud what she’s going to do with him. Just then, Johnny arrives and Stephanie shows him the new posters. With that, she exits. Johnny promptly walks over, balls up the poster, and throws it on the ground.

Mark fields a call from his sister and asks if she’s married. “Abigail” says she will be soon but is a complete wreck. Mark reminds her about the stakes with their mother. She understands but feels terrible about what they’re doing to Chad. She admits she’s starting to have real feelings for him. Mark tells her to stay focused on the job at hand. “Abigail” asks about their conversation the previous day but Mark says it wasn’t important.

Steve rightfully understands Mark and “Abigail” are working together and need to be stopped. Kayla says everything is just awful. Steve says their priority is to stop Chad before he actually marries his fake bride. With that Steve exits and Kayla grabs her phone to text Chad. She sends the text, “she’s not Abigail” but Chad isn’t looking at his phone.

