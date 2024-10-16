Former General Hospital Star Nicholas Alexander Chavez "Never Predicted" Viral Fame

Nicholas Alexander Chavez AFF/CR/Steven Bergman

Former General Hospital favorite Nicholas Alexander Chavez (Ex-Spencer Cassadine) is grateful for the fan support he's received, especially for his role in Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. Chavez, who plays elder Menedez brother, Lyle, is taken aback but seems receptive to being called the newest, "Internet boyfriend." People magazine talked to the actor about a video clip on TikTok known as the "Nicholas Chavez edit," which has racked up 5.5 million likes and over a whopping 52 million views. The Emmy award-winning actor stated:

My girlfriend and my brother and my friends, they send me the ones that they think are funny, and those are the ones that I watch. I could have never predicted that.

See the video below.

Chavez revealed he's "bowled over" by the entire experience and how many people have been mesmerized by the edit and how his girlfriend tipped him on to people watching it in college classrooms! According to Chavez:

What blows me away is [my girlfriend] Victoria showed me a video of a bunch of people in a college classroom, literally hundreds of people gathered in a college classroom, watching this edit, which is so funny to me. I'm bowled over by the whole thing. But it's cool. And more than anything, I'm glad people are having fun.

Before Chavez entered the Ryan Murphy universe with the scribe's Monsters and FX's Grotesquerie, the actor had a bit of fame due to the years spent on GH but now, after starring on Murphy's shows, it has finally hit him on where he is career-wise now. Chavez remarked: