Perkie’s Observations: Drew Makes a Path for Michael to Take Over ELQ on General Hospital

Chad Duell, Cameron Mathison

On today’s General Hospital recap:

Liz tells Isaiah that Lucky won't be Lulu's donor that there is still hope. She says there is a possibly another donor but is keeping quiet until they get the final results. Isaiah understands Lucky likely left town to lick his wounds.

Martin finds Laura at Lulu's bedside and tells her that he isn't a match either. Laura questions the new look and Martin explains he did it to boost his confidence. When they return to Lulu's room, Cyrus is there with his trusty bible. Martin drags Cyrus out to chastise him for bothering Laura and Lulu. Cyrus says he's turned his life to God and has made amends for his sins.

Ned tells Drew the ELQ lawyers have managed to get Valentin's shares back to the company, but the SEC has to unfreeze the stocks. When Michael arrives, Ned suggests they divide the shares between the next generation of Quartermaines and he can be the proxy until they come of age.

Drew wants to wait and think about it, but Ned says he'll need to put his shares in a blind trust when he wins his campaign. Drew doesn't like the idea that Ned would be trustee, but Ned reminds him of his record with the SEC. Michael agrees with Drew, which annoys Ned.

Ned complains to Olivia about Drew and Michael, but she says she has too many things to deal with right now.

Drew complains to Michael about Ned wanting to call all the shots. Drew tells Michael he needs to cover at ELQ when he wins the election. Michael says they don't have the backing, and Tracy and Brook Lynn will follow Ned's lead. He says he doesn't want to cause a rift in the family. Drew suggests they accept Ned's idea to divide the shares between the kids but the three of them all have control. He says if he wins the election, Michael would have control over his shares, which would remove Ned as CEO.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Recap: Alexis’ Charges Are Dismissed

Cody tells Sasha about wanting to open an animal sanctuary with his own horses. Sasha tells him to make a business plan and then bring it to Tracy. Cody worries Tracy will think he's been playing her and doesn't want to go back to his old ways. Sasha tells him not to give up on his dreams.

Brook Lynn argues with Tracy about her interfering in Violet's issues with the school and the bully. Brook Lynn complains to Olivia that Tracy is making things worse. Olivia defends Tracy, saying she's helping Violet because she can't help Lulu. Olivia says parenting can't be done alone and to accept everyone's help.

Brook Lynn asks Willow's advice about Violet and explains Tracy's annoyance with the school and Willow agrees. She thinks they should collaborate with the school in order to support Violet.

Olivia tells Tracy to stop second guessing Brook Lynn and needs to butt out. Tracy admits she feels powerless she can't help Finn or Lulu. Olivia and Tracy share a hug.

Dante admits to Sam he was going to tell Sonny about the new evidence to stop him from confessing. Sam thinks Dante would have made the right choice at the moment. She says he's being dragged in so many directions right now and reassures him that he's a good father. Dante is upset he gave Rocco false hope because he lied they would find a donor for Lulu. Sam says hope doesn't hurt.

Ned meets with PI Mavis and tells her that he wants to hire her to find out if Drew and Willow are having an affair. Mavis agrees to take on the job and will let him know what she finds out.

Liz tells Laura that they might have found a match for Lulu. Laura tells Kevin they found a donor match for Lulu, but they need to do one final screening.

Terry calls Sam to come in for a conversation. When she does, Terry tells Sam she's the possible donor match for Lulu.

Lulu crashes.

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital recaps!