Perkie’s Observations: In a Shocking Twist, Holly Is Sasha’s Mama on General Hospital

Sofia Mattsson

General Hospital recap:

Liz and Isaiah explain to Portia what happened to Lulu and how they managed to stabilize her. Portia chastises Isaiah for stepping in when he's not on staff but doesn't understand why Lulu's ventilator failed.

Jordan overhears and discusses it with Isaiah. He invites her out to dinner where they discuss how he was an organ transplant doctor. Isaiah talks about the miracle of organ donation, and she wonders if he'll be interested in joining Lulu's transplant team. Isaiah says he's not in that business anymore.

Terry says Sam is a confirmed match, but they still need to test and see if she's able to donate. Terry explains Sam needs to be screened and Lulu doesn't have a lot of time. Sam agrees to go ahead with the secondary screening but doesn't want Dante to know until they know for certain she passes that screening.

Dante tears a strip off of Liz for not updating him and she tells him that she's following procedure and swears everyone is working to help Lulu. He says he's worried Lulu won't survive this setback and apologizes to Liz.

Brennan summons Jason and Anna and tells them Sidwell survived the drone strike. Anna says they didn't agree to eliminate Sidwell for the WSB. Brenna tells them the pilot who flew them out of Africa was killed and his plane was ransacked.

Brennan wonders if they took anything from Sidwell before they took off, which they deny. Anna explains about Lucky and Holly and Brennan realizes Holly has some unaccounted time on the compound. Anna says their job was to bring Lucky home which they did, and they don't know what Holly was up to. Brennan warns them to keep an eye open in case Sidwell comes to town.

Mac is on Robert's back again about Holly, but Robert swears he's happy with Diane. Mac thinks Robert still has unfinished business with Holly and she's lying or holding something back.

Diane asks Robert what Mac was upset about, and Robert tells her about Mac's concerns regarding Holly. He promises Diane that Holly is his past and she is his future.

Felicia sees Holly looking at Cody and Sasha's Crimson ad. She tells Holly about Cody and Mac's relationship and answers her many questions about both Cody and Sasha.

Sasha talks to Michael about Serenity being for sale and how Cody wants to buy it. She says he needs an investor, but Michael turns her down. He says he would do it for her but doesn't know Cody that well.

Tracy overhears and questions Sasha and she explains what Cody wants. She says she was worried about Cody asking Tracy for the money because Cody doesn't want her to think he is only friends for the money. Tracy chastises Sasha for asking Michael for money and tells her to remember her place. She reminds Sasha she's not a guest or a friend of the family and warns her that she'll be fired if it happens again.

There is a knock on the Quartermaines door and Sasha opens it to find Holly. She angrily questions why her mother is here. (I laughed so hard and yet somehow, I knew!! It's kinda genius really)

Sam goes to Dante and tells him that she's a match and can save Lulu.

