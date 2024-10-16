Réal Andrews Says His "Chapter With General Hospital is Over"

Steven Bergman Photography

Actor Réal Andrews is letting his fans know his tenure at General Hospital is over. Andrews, who played Marcus Taggert on the sudser from 1996–2003 and from 2020-2023, posted a video on Instagram to answer questions regarding whether he will be back on GH. The last time fans saw Taggert was when he discovered his daughter Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) wasn't his biological child. He stated:

I've been getting a lot of questions for over a year now. They're probably not the answers that you want to hear, but it's all great. So, my chapter with General Hospital is over, the writing has been on the wall for a long time…. and I wanted to come here because you guys have been phenomenal, the best, amazing supporters.

Andrews went on to thank the casting director, writers and producers at GH for what they've done for him, and revealed he has an upcoming project on the horizon but couldn't go too much into detail due to an NDA (Non-disclosure agreement). Andrews explained:

I know God has made it very clear to me [that GH is behind me] and how do I know? Because when I took it to God … I got offered what is the biggest role in my life. It’s in the best, biggest and best network, the best director, producers, writers, in my opinion, in the industry — we’re in pre-production for it.

Andrews went dished how "huge" this opportunity was for him and stated he believed things happened for a reason. According to Andrews:

It’s huge. It’s the best, biggest project of my life, ever. The most important one. And everything comes together, and happens for a reason, right? Everything I’ve done in my whole life was for this role right here.

See the full video here.