Réal Andrews Says His "Chapter With General Hospital is Over"
Actor Réal Andrews is letting his fans know his tenure at General Hospital is over. Andrews, who played Marcus Taggert on the sudser from 1996–2003 and from 2020-2023, posted a video on Instagram to answer questions regarding whether he will be back on GH. The last time fans saw Taggert was when he discovered his daughter Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) wasn't his biological child. He stated:
Andrews went on to thank the casting director, writers and producers at GH for what they've done for him, and revealed he has an upcoming project on the horizon but couldn't go too much into detail due to an NDA (Non-disclosure agreement). Andrews explained:
Recommended Articles
Andrews went dished how "huge" this opportunity was for him and stated he believed things happened for a reason. According to Andrews:
See the full video here.