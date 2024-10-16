Skip to main content

When Will Genoa City Find Out Sharon Dumped Heather's Body on The Young and the Restless? (POLL)

Sharon (Sharon Case) on The Young and the Restless may be talking to ghosts while clinging to remnants of reality, but so far she's held it together.

Surprisingly, her scheme to frame Daniel (Michael Graziadei) appears to be paying off. Chance (Connor Floyd) has now found Heather's (Vail Bloom) phone and the bloody rags in Daniel's home. 

The moment Daniel becomes the prime suspect you know Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) is going to go OFF! She will do whatever it takes to get to the truth. 

The question then becomes, how long can Sharon keep up the ruse and when will Genoa City find out the truth: Sharon dumped Heather's Body?

Vote below!

