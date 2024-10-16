Sophia Bush Joins Grey's Anatomy Season 21

Sophia Bush YouTube

Sophia Bush is headed to another primetime staple. The actress, who cut her teeth on One Tree Hill (and is currently working on a sequel to the beloved CW series), will recur on the current season of Grey's Anatomy, per Deadline.

Bush, who also headlined dramas Good Sam and Chicago P.D., will play Dr. Cass Beckman. The doc is described as a bit of a mess, friendly, and fun, a trauma surgeon who is married to Grey Sloan cardiothoracic surgeon David Beckman (no word on if this role has been cast yet).

Look for Bush's first airdate to be Thursday, Nov. 7.