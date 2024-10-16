Sophia Bush Joins Grey's Anatomy Season 21
Sophia Bush is headed to another primetime staple. The actress, who cut her teeth on One Tree Hill (and is currently working on a sequel to the beloved CW series), will recur on the current season of Grey's Anatomy, per Deadline.
RELATED: A Million Little Things and Supergirl Alum Floriana Lima to Recur on Grey's Anatomy
RELATED: Jason George Back to Grey's Anatomy For Season 21
Recommended Articles
Bush, who also headlined dramas Good Sam and Chicago P.D., will play Dr. Cass Beckman. The doc is described as a bit of a mess, friendly, and fun, a trauma surgeon who is married to Grey Sloan cardiothoracic surgeon David Beckman (no word on if this role has been cast yet).
RELATED: Natalie Morales to Recur on Grey's Anatomy Season 21
Look for Bush's first airdate to be Thursday, Nov. 7.