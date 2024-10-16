Skip to main content

Ex-Daytime Host Tyra Banks Returns to the Catwalk for The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Retired supermodel, The Tyra Banks Show host and America’s Next Top Model judge Tyra Banks has returned to her runway roots!

According to People, Tyra Banks came out of modeling retirement for the return of The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show which aired on October 15 on Prime Video.

Earlier this year, Banks executive produced the remake of 1991’s Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead. The BET Plus original movie premiered on April 12, 2024.

Tyra Banks, The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Tyra Banks, The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

You can watch a replay of The Victoria’s Secret Fashion show on Prime Video.  

