Y&R's Michael Graziadei Talks Daniel Grieving Heather and Suspicion by Police

Michael Graziadei, Vail Bloom

The Young and the Restless' Daniel (Michael Graziadei) is going through it right now. Not only was his girlfriend Heather (Vail Bloom) killed, but he's having to manage his own grief (and the pain their daughter feels) while being under suspicion for maybe killing her! Graziadei broke down Daniel's dire dilemmas to Soap Opera Digest.

While he manages his own agony, Daniel has to also help Lucy (Lily Brooks O'Briant) grieve. Graziadei reflected:

You want to be strong for that person, for your child, for whoever else is there, but you’re almost not grieving yourself [to be strong for others]. I think that [head writer and executive producer] Josh [Griffith] and the writers did a really great job of showing exactly that, as Daniel’s kind of coming to terms with stuff and he’s having to break the news to everybody else — you know, the phone calls to Paul [Doug Davidson], telling his daughter —and then it’s not until he’s got a moment alone that it really just kind of takes over.

The situation is made even worse when the cops wonder if Daniel might've killed his legal eagle lady love. Graziadei mused:

I mean, what does a parent do in that situation? I think, regardless of the denials and wanting to get ahead of whatever the charges are and be like, 'I clearly didn’t do this, I could never do anything like this,' first and foremost, you want to protect your child from any of that.

Daniel knows he can rely on his mother, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). But that doesn't mean he wants the unpredictable redhead to get entangled in all of this! Graziadei said: