Y&R's Michael Graziadei Talks Daniel Grieving Heather and Suspicion by Police
The Young and the Restless' Daniel (Michael Graziadei) is going through it right now. Not only was his girlfriend Heather (Vail Bloom) killed, but he's having to manage his own grief (and the pain their daughter feels) while being under suspicion for maybe killing her! Graziadei broke down Daniel's dire dilemmas to Soap Opera Digest.
While he manages his own agony, Daniel has to also help Lucy (Lily Brooks O'Briant) grieve. Graziadei reflected:
The situation is made even worse when the cops wonder if Daniel might've killed his legal eagle lady love. Graziadei mused:
Daniel knows he can rely on his mother, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). But that doesn't mean he wants the unpredictable redhead to get entangled in all of this! Graziadei said: