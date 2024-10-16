Skip to main content

Y&R's Michael Graziadei Talks Daniel Grieving Heather and Suspicion by Police

The actor opens up about his front-burner storyline
Heather, Daniel, The Young and the Restless

Michael Graziadei, Vail Bloom

The Young and the Restless' Daniel (Michael Graziadei) is going through it right now. Not only was his girlfriend Heather (Vail Bloom) killed, but he's having to manage his own grief (and the pain their daughter feels) while being under suspicion for maybe killing her! Graziadei broke down Daniel's dire dilemmas to Soap Opera Digest.

While he manages his own agony, Daniel has to also help Lucy (Lily Brooks O'Briant) grieve. Graziadei reflected:

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

The situation is made even worse when the cops wonder if Daniel might've killed his legal eagle lady love. Graziadei mused: 

Daniel knows he can rely on his mother, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). But that doesn't mean he wants the unpredictable redhead to get entangled in all of this! Graziadei said:

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Y&R Lily-Daniel-Heather
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Showrunner Josh Griffith Teases Daniel's Conflicted Feelings For Lily and Heather

By Daytime ConfidentialComment
Vail Bloom, Lily Brooks O'Briant, The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless

Y&R's Lily Brooks O'Briant on Lucy's Reaction to Heather's Death: "She's in Denial"

By Daytime Confidential StaffComment
Michael Damian, Michelle Stafford, The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless

Y&R's Michael Damian on Phyllis 2.0: "Is This 2.1 or 2.3 Phyllis?"

By Daytime ConfidentialComment
Sharon Case, Linden Ashby, The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless

Linden Ashby Talks Playing Sharon's Hallucination on Y&R

By Daytime Confidential StaffComment