All My Children Veteran Sam Page Signs on to TV Series Homestead

Sam Page Steven Bergman Photography

Daytime alum Sam Page (ex-Trey, All My Children) is joining another high-profile TV show. Deadline reports that the former Mad Men actor has been cast in new series Homestead, billed as a continuation of a soon-to-be-released movie also called Homestead.

Homestead the show focuses on how two families try to survive after a tragedy that ended the world as they knew it. One uber-wealthy family is very prepared for this event, but the series also follows the military veteran family they hired to keep them safe. As peril blossoms, these clans may need to rely on divine intervention to survive.

Based on Jeff Kirkhamb and Jeff Ross' book series Black Autumn, Homestead will also star Charles Esten and Jill Wagner, as well as Bailey Chase and Dawn Olivieri (who both appear in the Homestead film). Page will play Tom Reynolds, husband to pregnant Jacq (played by Wagner). An engineer brought to Homestead, Tom settles in just fine, happy for a bit of peace.

Homestead will premiere exclusively on a platform for Angel Studios, which produced the series (along with 10ton, Skies Fall Entertainment, 2521, and Radiate Pictures). Author Ross and Skies Fall founder Ben Kasica will act as showrunners.