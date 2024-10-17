Grade Days of Our Lives' Body and Soul Soap Within a Soap So Far! (POLL)

Peacock

Days of Our Lives' soap-within-a-soap storyline that features fictional soap opera Body and Soul being filmed in Salem and starring Salem residents has been airing for a while now. There've been twists and turns and drama aplenty. Now we want to know what you'd grade it so far.

There's the behind-the-scenes TPTB storylines involving Kate (Lauren Koslow) and Abe (James Reynolds) handling the EP roles. Johnny (Carson Boatman) is the director who is dealing with seeing the onscreen chemistry between Chanel (Raven Bowens) and Alex (Robert Scott Wilson).

Leo (Greg Rikaart) has his own Head Writer storylines, with his involvement in almost everything from writing scripts to managing actor and producer demands.

There is the on and off-screen rivalry between co-stars Bonnie (Judi Evans) and Hattie (Deidre Hall).

The Body and Soul soap-within-a-soap has also brought Alex and Stephanie (Abigail Klein) into each other's orbits as she handles PR for the show.

It has also give Days of Our Lives an opportunity to use its hospital and Brady Pub sets.

All in all the show has been able to incorporate a large swath of its cast and sets, but is this the soapy drama you enjoy?

How do you grade the Body and Soul storyline so far?

