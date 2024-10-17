WATCH: Shemar Moore Recalls First Scenes on The Young and the Restless (VIDEO)

The Young and the Restless fan favorite remembers his first scenes on the sudser.

Shemar Moore and Kristoff St. John

S.W.A.T star and The Young and the Restless grad Shemar Moore (ex-Malcolm Winters) stopped by The Talk to bid the show farewell as it winds down its 15-season run. During his Wednesday appearance, co-host Akbar Gbajabiamila took Moore on a little memory lane trip, playing his first scenes on Y&R with the late Kristoff St. John (Neil Winters). Gbajabiamila asked Moore what he remembered about the scenes and what he would tell his younger self. Moore joked:

I remember and what I just heard is that I hadn't hit puberty yet. I would've told that young man, after you get a couple nickels you gonna get some new teeth (laughs).

Moore explained that while he was excited to be on television, he was a bit nervous about whether he would be up for the job. Moore revealed it was his onscreen brother, St. John, who reassured him, stating:

From the beginning, he embraced me, and he said, 'You are scared, you're nervous, you are green, but you have heart and you have raw talent.'

See the interview and what Moore says about Malcolm and Drucilla's (Victoria Rowell) affair below.