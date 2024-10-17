WATCH: Shemar Moore Recalls First Scenes on The Young and the Restless (VIDEO)
S.W.A.T star and The Young and the Restless grad Shemar Moore (ex-Malcolm Winters) stopped by The Talk to bid the show farewell as it winds down its 15-season run. During his Wednesday appearance, co-host Akbar Gbajabiamila took Moore on a little memory lane trip, playing his first scenes on Y&R with the late Kristoff St. John (Neil Winters). Gbajabiamila asked Moore what he remembered about the scenes and what he would tell his younger self. Moore joked:
Moore explained that while he was excited to be on television, he was a bit nervous about whether he would be up for the job. Moore revealed it was his onscreen brother, St. John, who reassured him, stating:
Recommended Articles
See the interview and what Moore says about Malcolm and Drucilla's (Victoria Rowell) affair below.