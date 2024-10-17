The Young and the Restless Recap: Chance and Daniel Try and Fail to Access Heather’s Phone

Connor Floyd, Michael Graziadei

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Chance is gathering evidence at Daniel’s pad. He tells Daniel to steer clear of the cabinet he just came from so he doesn’t compromise the chain of evidence. Daniel can’t figure out why bloody towels were in there in the first place. Why wouldn’t someone wash them or put them in the trash? Chance thinks they were stashed by someone who was in a hurry. He pulls out a phone and asks Daniel if he’s sure it was Heather’s. Daniel knows it’s Heather’s phone as they got different covers so they would know the difference. He wonders how the phone got back in the apartment as the texts he received summoning him home came from his late beloved’s phone. Chance asks about the passcode to the phone but then tells Daniel he thinks they should go to the station to handle things officially. Chance asks him not to take his request personally, but Daniel doesn’t know how else to take it.

Daniel says all the bloody towels Chance found have rattled him and he wants to help, but doesn’t understand why they can’t just access Heather’s phone right here and now. Chance says he has to follow police procedure, but Daniel urges him to lie and say he got into the phone before he ever arrived. Chance relents and asks Daniel to give him the passcode but it doesn’t work. He tries it again but no dice.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Jill Calls Billy to Rake Him Over the Coals

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!